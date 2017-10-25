«aug 2017»
25.10.2017, 21:30
Krim earn important win to tie with CSM and NFH
GROUP A REVIEW: The Slovenian side put a slow start behind them as they saw off their Polish hosts with a 10-goal win.

Krim earn important win to tie with CSM and NFH

A three-way tie between CSM, NFH and Krim is on in Group A, after the Slovenian side drubbed Gdynia by 10.

  • A 62 per cent shot efficiency propelled Krim past Gdynia
  • Polona Baric was Krim's top scorer with six goals

GROUP A

Vistal Gdynia (POL) vs RK Krim Mercator (SLO) 19:29 (10:11)

If a game lasted only 30 minutes, Vistal Gdynia would have surely stood a chance in the Women's EHF Champions League.

But a lack of depth on the bench and the lack of experience meant that the Polish champions were drubbed in the second half by a more concentrated Krim side.

The first half ended in a stalemate, 11:10 for Krim, as the Slovenian side made costly mistake after mistake.

But a 9:3 run to throw off the second half was enough for Krim to earn their second win of the season.

With Polona Baric in particular good form, the guests never looked back and won by a 10-goal margin, 29:19.

The two sides will meet again in Ljubljana next week for their Round 4 tie.

Post-match comments:

Uros Bregar (Krim coach):  "I am happy we won today. I know Gdynia have a difficult match schedule and have to play twice a week and they are suffering from some injures.

"We prepared well for the match; we were following Vistal also in Polish league.

"In my opinion the crucial thing was to stop Janiszewska, Zych and their line player (Szarawaga).

"I hope Vistal get some points in Champions League but, of course, not against us."

Agnieszka Truszynska (Vistal coach): "It was a tough game for us but also more experience on this level.

"Only in the first half did we follow our tactical concept but after the break, we did not have concentration anymore.

"Maybe it occured because of the good showing in the first 30 minutes.  

"We made too many easy, technical mistakes which gave them easy goals."


TEXT: Adrian Cost
 
