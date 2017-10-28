NEWS: The EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2017 is live on ehfTV, with the coverage starting on Saturday, 28 October, when the quarter-finals take place

EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup live on ehfTV

Beach handball fans, your weekend has been saved!

Starting from Saturday, 28 October, 13:30 hrs local Gran Canaria time (14:30 CET) the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2017 will be live on ehfTV.

On Saturday, the group phase in the men's and the women's competition will come to an end and 13:30 hrs marks the time when the quarter-finals throw off.

Coverage then extends to Sunday, with the semi-finals being played in the morning and the finals later in the afternoon.

For current standings and match-ups, check the competition pages on eurohandball.com

