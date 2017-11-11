GROUP B REVIEW: Flensburg take important win at Meshkov and against former teammate Petar Djordjic

Brest again without point against German side

Like in their previous VELUX EHF Champions League home match, against THW Kiel, Meshkov Brest were unlucky against a German opponent. After the 30:28 defeat to Flensburg on Saturday they stay on five points, while SG remain among Veszprém's hunters.

Third Flensburg win against Brest in three matches

Brest’s Petar Djordjic nets three times against his former team

Top scorers were Wanne (seven for Flensburg) and Stojkovic (six for Brest)

GROUP B:

HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 28:30 (15:16)

It was a deja-vu for Meshkov Brest. At the same time a week ago, the players of head coach Sergej Bebeshko left the court in the Victorija Arena with their heads down.

Like then against Kiel, they now fought hard against Flensburg but did not earn a point against a German side on home court again.

The 30:28 meant that Flensburg avoided another away draw like at Kiel and Kielce to take two important points.

The visitors had constantly been ahead in the first half with 13:9 the biggest margin the German side could gain. But thanks to their improving defence and goalkeeping, Brest reduced the gap to only one goal at the break (16:15).

And they turned the tide in the second half when they went ahead at 19:18, for the first and only time in the match.

Flensburg worked hard for an early decision and seemed to be on the winners’ way when the score was 27:24.

But boosted by their fans, Meshkov stroke back and levelled at 28:28.

However, Flensburg laughed last as top scorer Hampus Wanne and Lasse Svan scored the final goals of a thrilling match – as thrilling as both Last 16 encounters in the previous season when SG won twice.

