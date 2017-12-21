For the third time in successive years, the EHF has taken a 'digital' look back at the highlights and successes of the past 12 months in European handball

EHF Business Report 2017 released

Ahead of the start of the holiday season, the EHF has published its report on the past 12 months including many of the highlights, events and developments from both the federation and also its marketing arm, EHF Marketing GmbH.

The report is available in digital form for the third time. It is also optimised for mobile devices and desktop computers.



It can be viewed here: www.ehfoffice.at/businessreport2017. Users will also have the option to print the report if they wish.



The previous editions from 2015 and 2016 are still available to view online.

The latest version of the EHF's corporate report has been issued just ahead of the start of the Christmas holidays and the closure of the EHF Office (25 December to 1 January 2018).

The EHF would like to take this opportunity to wish the whole of the European and international handball family a very happy holidays, a Merry Christmas and all the very best for the New Year 2018.

TEXT: