Women's EHF Cup countdown #14: H65 Höörs HK (SWE) want to follow their impressive year 2017 with even more success in 2018

Former Challenge Cup winners face new challenge

The year 2017 will go down deep in the history of H65 Höörs HK.

First, the side of head coach Ola Månsson sensationally ended the series of Swedish league titles for Sävehof, beating the Gothenburg-based side in the final.

Then, Höörs had two completely different experiences in Germany.

They made it to the final of the Women’s EHF Champions League Qualification Tournament but were easily defeated by Thüringer HC in Nordhausen.

And they faced EHF Cup 2016 finalists TuS Metzingen. After a 24:24 draw on home court, they sensationally eliminated Metzingen with a 29:28 away win despite an intermediate 14:9 deficit.

Now Höörs are among the best 16 teams of the EHF Cup, facing Larvik, Zalau and Most in Group D.

“We think we dare to have the objective to end on the two top positions in this group,” Månsson says.

Two top players left the all-Swedish squad after winning their first domestic trophy, and both moved to Champions League participants: Jessica Ryde has made it to the main round with Danish side FC Midtjylland, while Jessica Tollbring failed to proceed with Larvik – and will now face her former teammates in the EHF Cup Group Phase.

Since the 2012/13 season, Höörs has been constantly qualifying for European Cup competitions. They have made it to the EHF Challenge Cup finals twice, winning the trophy against Issy in 2014 and losing the finals against Zagreb in 2017.

Both years in between, they were part of the EHF Cup, but will play the group phase for the first time this season.

“After playing the Challenge Cup many times and being among the best 16 teams in the EHF Cup twice, the group phase is new and we like that very much because it gives us six matches against European top class opponents,” Månsson says. “This is good for the development of our players’ skills and we gain toughness and experiences from which we benefit a lot in our national league.”

For the coach, Brest and Koebenhavn are the main contenders for the trophy.

As their arena is not big enough for EHF Cup group matches, Höörs will play their home games in the Eslöshallen in Eslöv, 25 kilometres away from their own venue.

H65 Höörs HK (SWE)

Qualification for the EHF Cup Group Phase 2017/18: Round 3: 24:24, 29:28 against Metzingen (GER)

Newcomers: Christine Thorleifsdottir (Skånela IF), Evelina Källhage (Önnereds HK), Gry Bergdahl (OV-Helsingborg)

Left the club: Cassandra Tollbring (Larvik HK), Jessica Ryde (FC Midtjylland)

Coach: Ola Månsson (since 2016)

Team captain: Sofia Hvenfeldt



Opponents in group phase: Larvik, Zalau and Most in Group D



Women’s EHF Champions League records:

Qualification: 2017/18

Other EC records:

EHF Cup:

Last 16: 2014/15

Quarter-finals: 2015/16

EHF Challenge Cup:

Winners: 2013/14

Final: 2016/17

Semi-finals: 2012/13

Swedish league: 2017

Swedish cup: - (no competition)

