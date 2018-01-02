«nov 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«feb 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627281234
567891011
«mar 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627281234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«apr 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«may 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«jun 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«jul 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«aug 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«sep 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«oct 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

02.01.2018, 09:50
Former Challenge Cup winners face new challenge
«Go back »Print Version


Women's EHF Cup countdown #14: H65 Höörs HK (SWE) want to follow their impressive year 2017 with even more success in 2018

» »2017-18 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»H 65 Höörs HK
»
 

Former Challenge Cup winners face new challenge

The year 2017 will go down deep in the history of H65 Höörs HK.

First, the side of head coach Ola Månsson sensationally ended the series of Swedish league titles for Sävehof, beating the Gothenburg-based side in the final.

Then, Höörs had two completely different experiences in Germany.

They made it to the final of the Women’s EHF Champions League Qualification Tournament but were easily defeated by Thüringer HC in Nordhausen.

And they faced EHF Cup 2016 finalists TuS Metzingen. After a 24:24 draw on home court, they sensationally eliminated Metzingen with a 29:28 away win despite an intermediate 14:9 deficit.

Now Höörs are among the best 16 teams of the EHF Cup, facing Larvik, Zalau and Most in Group D.

“We think we dare to have the objective to end on the two top positions in this group,” Månsson says.

Two top players left the all-Swedish squad after winning their first domestic trophy, and both moved to Champions League participants: Jessica Ryde has made it to the main round with Danish side FC Midtjylland, while Jessica Tollbring failed to proceed with Larvik – and will now face her former teammates in the EHF Cup Group Phase.

Since the 2012/13 season, Höörs has been constantly qualifying for European Cup competitions. They have made it to the EHF Challenge Cup finals twice, winning the trophy against Issy in 2014 and losing the finals against Zagreb in 2017.

Both years in between, they were part of the EHF Cup, but will play the group phase for the first time this season.

“After playing the Challenge Cup many times and being among the best 16 teams in the EHF Cup twice, the group phase is new and we like that very much because it gives us six matches against European top class opponents,” Månsson says. “This is good for the development of our players’ skills and we gain toughness and experiences from which we benefit a lot in our national league.”

For the coach, Brest and Koebenhavn are the main contenders for the trophy.

As their arena is not big enough for EHF Cup group matches, Höörs will play their home games in the Eslöshallen in Eslöv, 25 kilometres away from their own venue.

H65 Höörs HK (SWE)

Qualification for the EHF Cup Group Phase 2017/18: Round 3: 24:24, 29:28 against Metzingen (GER)

Newcomers: Christine Thorleifsdottir  (Skånela IF), Evelina Källhage (Önnereds HK),  Gry Bergdahl (OV-Helsingborg)

Left the club: Cassandra Tollbring (Larvik HK), Jessica Ryde (FC Midtjylland)

Coach: Ola Månsson (since 2016)

Team captain: Sofia Hvenfeldt

Opponents in group phase: Larvik, Zalau and Most in Group D

Women’s EHF Champions League records:
Qualification: 2017/18

Other EC records:

EHF Cup:
Last 16: 2014/15
Quarter-finals: 2015/16

EHF Challenge Cup:
Winners: 2013/14
Final: 2016/17
Semi-finals: 2012/13

Swedish league: 2017
Swedish cup: - (no competition)


TEXT: Björn Pazen / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM