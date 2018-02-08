NEWS REPORT: TV viewers are to be treated to a new innovation as the VELUX EHF Champions League returns following its winter break

VELUX EHF Champions League embraces latest TV technology

Europe’s premier club handball competition returns this week with a new development that promises to vastly improve the TV viewing experience for handball fans in the future.



As part of its aim to remain at the forefront of the latest technological developments, EHF Marketing GmbH, together with its broadcast partner TV Skyline, will be producing the upcoming match between SG Flensburg-Handewitt and PGE Vive Kielce in 4K quality.

Although this Ultra HD production is a test for EHF Marketing GmbH, as it looks at the potential challenges and opportunities of producing VELUX EHF Champions League matches in this new format, a number of partner TV stations will be taking the signal either to check also internally the signal or to broadcast the match live on their own UHD channels.

The TV Partners who will broadcast live the match in 4K are Eleven Sports and NC+ in Poland and Sky Deutschland in Germany.

4K TV, also known as Ultra HD, refers to a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels – four times the regular 1,920 x 1,080 pixels to be found on a regular HD TV.

The higher number of pixels means a higher density, which should mean a much better picture definition including more details and texture, especially for pictures in movement, like sports.

Ultra HD has a resolution of 3840 x 2160, which fits into the 16:9 ratio available on most modern TV sets.



The group phase match (Round 11) between SG Flensburg-Handewitt and PGE Vive Kielce will be played on Sunday, 11 February 2018 at 19:00h.

