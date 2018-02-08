«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«feb 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627281234
567891011
«mar 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627281234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«apr 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«may 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«jun 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«jul 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«aug 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«sep 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«oct 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«nov 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

08.02.2018, 11:30
VELUX EHF Champions League embraces latest TV technology
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS REPORT: TV viewers are to be treated to a new innovation as the VELUX EHF Champions League returns following its winter break

» »2017-18 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»
 

VELUX EHF Champions League embraces latest TV technology

Europe’s premier club handball competition returns this week with a new development that promises to vastly improve the TV viewing experience for handball fans in the future.

As part of its aim to remain at the forefront of the latest technological developments, EHF Marketing GmbH, together with its broadcast partner TV Skyline, will be producing the upcoming match between SG Flensburg-Handewitt and PGE Vive Kielce in 4K quality.

Although this Ultra HD production is a test for EHF Marketing GmbH, as it looks at the potential challenges and opportunities of producing VELUX EHF Champions League matches in this new format, a number of partner TV stations will be taking the signal either to check also internally the signal or to broadcast the match live on their own UHD channels.

The TV Partners who will broadcast live the match in 4K are Eleven Sports and NC+ in Poland and Sky Deutschland in Germany.

4K TV, also known as Ultra HD, refers to a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels – four times the regular 1,920 x 1,080 pixels to be found on a regular HD TV.

The higher number of pixels means a higher density, which should mean a much better picture definition including more details and texture, especially for pictures in movement, like sports.

Ultra HD has a resolution of 3840 x 2160, which fits into the 16:9 ratio available on most modern TV sets.

The group phase match (Round 11) between SG Flensburg-Handewitt and PGE Vive Kielce will be played on Sunday, 11 February 2018 at 19:00h.


TEXT: EHF / jjr, br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM