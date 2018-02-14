«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«feb 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627281234
567891011
«mar 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627281234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«apr 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«may 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«jun 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«jul 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«aug 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«sep 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«oct 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«nov 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

14.02.2018, 13:20
After dream debut, Srsen "thrilled" to be at Szeged
«Go back »Print Version


FEATURE: On loan from Nexe, right back Ivan Srsen impressed with seven goals last weekend in his first VELUX EHF Champions League match for his new club

» »2017-18 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»MOL-Pick Szeged
»Ivan Srsen
»
 

After dream debut, Srsen "thrilled" to be at Szeged

MOL-Pick Szeged snatched a surprise win against Rhein-Neckar Löwen in Round 11 of the VELUX EHF Champions League on Sunday. One player stood out with seven goals, and he is the new face of the Hungarian vice-champions: Ivan Srsen.

Just a few weeks ago, the 25-year-old right back came to Szeged on loan from Nexe Nasice to replace fellow Croatian Denis Buntic.

The match against Löwen was his debut in Europe’s top-flight club competition. He did an amazing job, which earned him a place in this round’s ‘Best 7’ selection.

“I did not expect this”

“I was secretly hoping to get a chance in the first match but I did not expect this. I am really grateful for that,” Srsen tells ehfCL.com.

Born and raised in Opuzen and Metkovic, Srsen had the best possible environment to develop as a handball player. Having started at local club Opuzen, he moved to Metkovic and Varazdin to find himself playing for Croatian vice-champions Nexe Nasice from mid-2015 on. He has also been part of the Croatian national youth and junior teams.

Szeged are the fifth, but first international club in Srsen’s career.

“I was surprised by the opportunity that came and I am thrilled,” he says. “Thank god I am healthy because it is a great opportunity and a step forward in my career. Moving to Hungary was good primarily because of my teammates, who have a lot of patience with me.”

The 196-centimetre-tall right back became the best scorer of Szeged on Sunday but he acknowledges that he had been a bit nervous ahead of his debut.

“There were a lot of nerves and those positive jitters but my teammates were of great support so I am very grateful to them,” he says.

Emphasis on tactics and detail

Srsen is now working with well-known Spanish coach Juan Carlos Pastor, who has been on the Szeged bench since 2013.

“Pastor gives a lot of emphasis to tactics and detail. That is the segment where I can make the most progress and learn,” Srsen says. “He insists very much on the details and talks a lot with the players. That is his specialty.”

Szeged are currently ranked fifth in Group A, just one point behind Löwen. In the next round, they will visit Skopje on Sunday and cross swords with leaders Vardar which will be streamed live on ehfTV.com.

Since Vardar suffered their first defeat in this Champions League season against Barcelona, Szeged will come to Skopje boosted with confidence after their win against Löwen.

“This victory meant a lot to us,” Srsen says. “We have again a difficult away match in Skopje against Vardar but we can hope for a positive result. We have a few days to prepare for that game. That team will not give us anything and we will have to do our best to achieve a good result.”

Playing against the top teams

Szeged are close to qualifying for the Last 16, where they last played in the 2015/16 season. After their trip to Vardar, they will host PPD Zagreb and play Barcelona in Palau Blaugrana.

“The goals for the Champions League are to go from match to match because all teams we are playing against are top teams,” Srsen says.

While the right back is at Szeged on loan until the end of the season, he will “concentrate on my assignment here. In the summer, we will see what to do next.”


TEXT: Jelena Bagarić / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM