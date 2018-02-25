DAY REVIEW: The Swiss side upset former EHF Cup champions Granollers in the second half to claim their first points, while Saint-Raphael Var maintained their winning run

First points for Thun, St.-Raphael keep winning

Wacker Thun, who are in the Men’s EHF Cup Group Phase for the first time, took their first points of the season by winning 26:23 at home against Granollers in Group D.

In the other Sunday match, Saint-Raphael booked their third straight win in Group B, beating HF Lugi in Sweden 30:28.

Granollers suffered their first defeat in the group phase this season

Saint-Raphael got in trouble in Sweden despite leading 6:0 at the start

GROUP B

Lugi HF (SWE) vs Saint-Raphael Var Handball (FRA) 28:30 (10:11)

Saint-Raphael took their third straight win in the group phase, but the match became more intense than the start indicated.

It took Lugi nine minutes and 48 seconds to score their first goal of the match, and at that point, Saint-Raphael were already leading 6:0.

Still, Lugi staged a great comeback during the first half. While Saint-Raphael maintained their six-goal lead until 8:2, the home team reduced the deficit to just one at 9:8 and again at the break (11:10).

Five minutes into the second half, Lugi even equalised for 13:13 and although Saint-Raphael soon got four goals up again, the home team kept hanging in.

Left wing Lucas Pellas made it 28:27 with his eighth goal with one and a half minute left to play. There was a real tension in the Sparkassen Skåne Arena in Lund but experienced Dani Samiento closed out the game for the visitors with two late goals.

GROUP D

Wacker Thun (SUI) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) 26:23 (11:12)

Playing in the EHF Cup Group Phase for the first time, Wacker Thun booked their first win and dealt Granollers their maiden defeat.

Granollers had the initiative throughout the first half. They prevented the hosts from taking the lead throughout the first 30 minutes took a one-goal lead (12:11) with them into the dressing rooms.

The match turned around in the second half. Already four and a half minutes after the break, Wacker went into the lead for the first time (14:13).

Nine minutes later, left wing Thomas Lanz gave the home team their first two-goal lead (19:17). Thun held on to that margin until line player Reto Friedl removed any doubt about the result when he scored for 26:23 with less than 30 seconds left.

