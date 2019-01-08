«nov 2018»
08.01.2019, 14:40
New job opportunities in 2019
The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH are looking to strengthen their digital expertise in 2019 through the creation of two new positions based at the federation’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Deadline for applications is 18 January 2019.

New job opportunities in 2019

With digital set to play an increasingly important role in the work of the EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH, the federation and its marketing arm have begun the search for two new members of staff to join their team based in Vienna, Austria.

The two vacant postiions are:

Online Project Manager

This is a new role within EHF/M and has been created in order to manage the redevelopment of the EHF websites and related apps. The Online Project Manager will also be responsible for the implementation of a new customer identity management and data platform.

Digital Content Manager

Responsible for the further development and implementation of the federation’s content strategy, management of content teams, liaison with external production teams and ensuring consistent storytelling across all owned channels to achieve agreed targets.

Further infromation

Click on the job links for further information and how to apply.

Deadline for applications for each of two roles is 18 January 2019. The positions are both full-time and based at the EHF/M Office in Vienna.

For more details about the work of the EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH, visit the EHF Business Report 2018.


TEXT: EHF/jjr
 
