09.01.2019, 13:54
EHF EURO 2020: One year to go
NEWS: In exactly one year, the opening whistle will sound for the Men’s EHF EURO 2020, the biggest European Handball Championship in history

In exactly one year, the opening whistle will sound for the Men’s EHF EURO 2020, the biggest European Handball Championship in history. The countdown starts in earnest as the three organisers – Sweden, Austria and Norway – look forward to the remaining qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup matches in April and June, before the final tournament draw takes place on 28 June in Vienna.

While the current sporting focus is on the upcoming World Championship in Denmark and Germany, organisers working hard behind the scenes, with the event’s motto ‘DREAM.WIN.REMEMBER’ in mind.

The event in 2020 is set to break new ground with three host nations, 24 teams, six preliminary round groups, two main round groups and the final weekend in the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, where a new attendance record will be set with over 20,000 spectators. In addition, the final weekend will feature matches on three separate days for the first time.

Advanced group placement for six teams

At the draw on 28 June, each of the three organisers can place another nation in a preliminary round group in advance. It is certain that Norway will play in Trondheim (Group D), Sweden in Gothenburg (Group F) and Austria in Vienna (Group B).  Should they qualify, Germany will play in Trondheim (Group C), Croatia in Graz (Group A) and Denmark in Malmö (Group E). The opening matches will throw-off on 9 January 2020 with Group A in Graz and Group C in Trondheim.

Since the end of November, the official mascot has also been given its fan-suggested name ‘Winni’. In spring and autumn, the lynx will tour around Europe’s top handball arenas and help promote the biggest EHF EURO in history. 

A worldwide media spectacle

The highest number of TV viewers for an EHF EURO was recorded in 2016 at the Men’s EHF EURO in Poland, with a cumulative audience of 1.6 billion TV viewers tuning in worldwide. The tournament was broadcast in 175 countries and by 75 TV stations. As 24 nations will participate for the first time in 2020, the two billion viewer mark is expected to be broken. 

Initial ticket sales were a success, with over 30,000 sold in the days following the launch on 24 October. Combined tickets were initially issued for the matches in Austria, while individual and family tickets will become available from the end of January. With one year to go, all hospitality areas in Stockholm are sold out and the organisers are now planning to make more tickets available for the final weekend.

Tickets available to buy now

Ticket sales have started with a bang. After selling 30,000 tickets in less than a week, with ‘one year to go‘ organisers are releasing new batch of tickets from 9 January.

In Norway, fans will be able to buy two-day tickets whereas single day tickets across all categories are available for the matches played in Sweden. 

Group packages are on sale in Austria with addition of single day tickets which will be available from the end of January .

Further ticket releases are planned for 1 July, after the final tournament draw which will be held in Vienna on 28 June.

Tickets for all venues and tournament phases are available on the official website at www.ehf-euro.com.


TEXT: EHF / cor
 
