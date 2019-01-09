«nov 2018»
09.01.2019, 16:49
Ireland on the hunt for historic victory
«Go back »Print Version


FEATURE: After an absence from EHF EURO Qualification of over five years, Ireland’s men return in search of a maiden victory at this level

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2022 Men's Adults
»Qualification Phase1
»Ireland
»
 

Ireland on the hunt for historic victory

In early 2016, the Irish men’s national team was on the verge of folding. The team had gone through a disappointing IHF Emerging Nations campaign months earlier, funding and impetus were non-existent. But the players were there.

A small group of players decided to take things into their own hands, organising a series of training camps, led by coach Roman Abramenko and completely self-funded.

“Two years later we are once again on the cusp of a European campaign and hungry to go further than ever. We have a professional set up, sponsorship and the larger squad working together than ever before,” says captain Alex Kulesh, who despite being ever-present in the squad since 2011, is set to play in his first qualification match on 11 January against Group A hosts Luxembourg in EHF EURO 2022 Qualification Phase 1.

Kulesh missed Ireland’s two previous campaigns, for EHF EURO 2014 and 2016, due to injury, but led his team at the Emerging Nations tournaments in 2015 and 2017.

A marked improvement on court between those tournaments saw Ireland close in on higher ranked nations, but a lack of strength in depth was a serious concern until recently.

“This is the most talented collection of players Ireland has ever had,” claims Kulesh, a claim which will be put to the test against Luxembourg, Great Britain and Bulgaria on 11-13 January.

Among the squad’s most talented players is Joshua Grace, who was the first Irish player to feature in the VELUX EHF Champions League, with Aalborg in 2014.

The 22-year-old right back led his side in scoring with 43 goals at the 2017 Emerging Nations and he too has big long-term ambitions.

“The most important thing right now is that we keep this development going in the right direction. Everyone is highly dedicated and very disciplined and it has been an amazing journey so far,” says Grace, who currently plays for Skive in Denmark’s second tier.

In their two previous EHF EURO campaigns, Ireland failed to pick up a win. Victory at this level was never previously on the cards, but things are beginning to change.

This group of players is relishing the hardship it endures and wants to push the boundaries in Luxemburg.

“Now is our time to do it,” concludes Kulesh.

 

Photo credit: IHF / Bulgarian Handball Federation


TEXT: Chris O'Reilly
 
