2018-19 Women's EHF Cup

10.01.2019, 11:00

ROUND PREVIEW: Danish sides Esjberg and Viborg hope to continue their good form as the Women's EHF Cup continues

Esbjerg and Viborg hope to impress again In Round 2 of the Women's EHF Cup Group Phase, the focus will be on Denmark, where three matches are to be played. Meanwhile Danish side Team Esbjerg will compete in a Nordic clash in Stavanger. In total, eight matches are scheduled for the upcoming weekend, and six of them will be streamed live on ehfTV.com. GROUP A Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)

Sunday 13 January, 15:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com Storhamar started the group phase with a defeat at Bietigheim

Betina Riegelhuth, who scored eight goals in that game, will now face Esbjerg, where she played in 2015/16

Esbjerg claimed their biggest ever victory in European club competitions, 41:18 against Magura Cisnadie

On Wednesday, Esbjerg had another great game, beating fellow EHF Cup team Viborg 32:22 in the Danish league Sports Club Magura Cisnadie (ROU) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

Sunday 13 January, 17:30 local time Magura Cisnadie will try to recover from a devastating loss at Esbjerg

The Romanian team is currently third-placed in their domestic league

Bietigheim are second in the German league, behind Thuringer

On Wednesday, Bietigheim won a German Cup quarter-final against Buxtehuder (24:22) GROUP B TusSies Metzingen (GER) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN)

Saturday 12 January, 20:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com Both teams started the group phase with victories

For Metzingen, it was the seventh straight win in the EHF Cup since qualification round 1

Similar to Bietigheim, Metzingen won a German Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, beating Neckarsulm 25:19

Siófok's Andrea Kobetic is the top scorer of the Women's EHF Cup Group Phase with 11 goals Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)

Sunday 13 January, 16:30 local time Both Scandinavian sides suffered defeats in the opening round

For Sävehof, it was the seventh straight loss in European club competitions this season

Six previous defeats took place in the Women's EHF Champions League, including two against another Danish team, Kobenhavn

Herning-Ikast lost a Danish league game against top-placed Odense 23:31 on Wednesday GROUP C Viborg HK (DEN) vs E.S Besancon Feminin (FRA)

Saturday 12 January, 16:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com Viborg grabbed two points at Larvik

It was their seventh win in as many games of the EHF Cup, starting from qualification round 1

In contrast, Viborg are only eighth-placed in Danish league

Besancon won a French league derby against Dijon on Wednesday (31:30) Kuban (RUS) vs Larvik HK (NOR)

Sunday 13 January, 16:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com Kuban enjoyed a good start in the group phase, winning at Besancon

Diana Golub was the Russian team's best scorer with eight goals

Kuban have an all-Russian squad; Larvik have an almost entirely Norwegian roster except for two Swedes

Larvik lost to Fana (20:19) in a Norwegian league game on Wednesday GROUP D Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs SCM Craiova (ROU)

Saturday 12 January, 18:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com Bera Bera lost at Podravka in Round 1

Title holders Craiova won at home against Nykobing

The Romanian side conceded only 12 goals in that game

Craiova have won all three EHF Cup games this season, including in qualification round 3, but never scored more than 19 goals Nykøbing Falster Håndbold - NFH (DEN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)

Sunday 13 January, 18:00 local time Nykøbing had a poor start to the competition, losing at Craiova

12 goals was by far NFH’s lowest scoring record in European club competitions

In contrast, Podravka scored 32 goals, the second-best result in Round 1 behind Esbjerg

Podravka's win against Bera Bera ended their three-game losing run from the Women's EHF Champions League

TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev/jh



