ROUND PREVIEW: Danish sides Esjberg and Viborg hope to continue their good form as the Women's EHF Cup continues
Esbjerg and Viborg hope to impress again
In Round 2 of the Women's EHF Cup Group Phase, the focus will be on Denmark, where three matches are to be played. Meanwhile Danish side Team Esbjerg will compete in a Nordic clash in Stavanger.
In total, eight matches are scheduled for the upcoming weekend, and six of them will be streamed live on ehfTV.com.
GROUP A
Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Sunday 13 January, 15:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com
-
Storhamar started the group phase with a defeat at Bietigheim
-
Betina Riegelhuth, who scored eight goals in that game, will now face Esbjerg, where she played in 2015/16
-
Esbjerg claimed their biggest ever victory in European club competitions, 41:18 against Magura Cisnadie
-
On Wednesday, Esbjerg had another great game, beating fellow EHF Cup team Viborg 32:22 in the Danish league
Sports Club Magura Cisnadie (ROU) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
Sunday 13 January, 17:30 local time
-
Magura Cisnadie will try to recover from a devastating loss at Esbjerg
-
The Romanian team is currently third-placed in their domestic league
-
Bietigheim are second in the German league, behind Thuringer
-
On Wednesday, Bietigheim won a German Cup quarter-final against Buxtehuder (24:22)
GROUP B
TusSies Metzingen (GER) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN)
Saturday 12 January, 20:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com
-
Both teams started the group phase with victories
-
For Metzingen, it was the seventh straight win in the EHF Cup since qualification round 1
-
Similar to Bietigheim, Metzingen won a German Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, beating Neckarsulm 25:19
-
Siófok's Andrea Kobetic is the top scorer of the Women's EHF Cup Group Phase with 11 goals
Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)
Sunday 13 January, 16:30 local time
-
Both Scandinavian sides suffered defeats in the opening round
-
For Sävehof, it was the seventh straight loss in European club competitions this season
-
Six previous defeats took place in the Women's EHF Champions League, including two against another Danish team, Kobenhavn
-
Herning-Ikast lost a Danish league game against top-placed Odense 23:31 on Wednesday
GROUP C
Viborg HK (DEN) vs E.S Besancon Feminin (FRA)
Saturday 12 January, 16:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com
-
Viborg grabbed two points at Larvik
-
It was their seventh win in as many games of the EHF Cup, starting from qualification round 1
-
In contrast, Viborg are only eighth-placed in Danish league
-
Besancon won a French league derby against Dijon on Wednesday (31:30)
Kuban (RUS) vs Larvik HK (NOR)
Sunday 13 January, 16:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com
-
Kuban enjoyed a good start in the group phase, winning at Besancon
-
Diana Golub was the Russian team's best scorer with eight goals
-
Kuban have an all-Russian squad; Larvik have an almost entirely Norwegian roster except for two Swedes
-
Larvik lost to Fana (20:19) in a Norwegian league game on Wednesday
GROUP D
Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs SCM Craiova (ROU)
Saturday 12 January, 18:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com
-
Bera Bera lost at Podravka in Round 1
-
Title holders Craiova won at home against Nykobing
-
The Romanian side conceded only 12 goals in that game
-
Craiova have won all three EHF Cup games this season, including in qualification round 3, but never scored more than 19 goals
Nykøbing Falster Håndbold - NFH (DEN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
Sunday 13 January, 18:00 local time
-
Nykøbing had a poor start to the competition, losing at Craiova
-
12 goals was by far NFH’s lowest scoring record in European club competitions
-
In contrast, Podravka scored 32 goals, the second-best result in Round 1 behind Esbjerg
-
Podravka's win against Bera Bera ended their three-game losing run from the Women's EHF Champions League
