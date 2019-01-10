«nov 2018»
10.01.2019, 13:00
Trophy for 10th VELUX EHF FINAL4 unveiled in Cologne
The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH are looking forward to return to Cologne for the jubilee edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 on 1/2 June 2019. The coveted trophy has already arrived in the German city

Trophy for 10th VELUX EHF FINAL4 unveiled in Cologne

Since the first edition in 2010, handball players and fans have fallen in love with Cologne as host city of the VELUX EHF FINAL4. Also this year, the four best teams of the VELUX EHF Champions League 2018/19 will travel to the sports-mad German city to battle it out for the most prestigious title in European club handball.

Today, the trophy has already arrived in Cologne. The arm-shaped sculpture was unveiled during the ‘Cologne Sport Year 2019’ conference on Thursday, under this year’s theme: ‘A world-class start into the jubilee year.’ The presentation was attended by Horst Meyer, the deputy sports department director of the city of Cologne; Dr. Agnes Klein, the councillor for education, youth and sports of the city of Cologne; Stefan Löcher, Managing Director LANXESS arena; and local sport city mascot TropS.

The European Handball Federation and EHF Marketing GmbH are again proud supporters of the ‘Cologne Sport Year’ in 2019. In this framework, 32 sport events in the German city are being promoted, including the IHF Men’s World Championship 2019, which throws off in Germany and Denmark on Thursday, and where EHF Marketing GmbH is present with its own booth where handball fans get the unique opportunity to take a picture with the brand-new trophy.

10th anniversary of the VELUX EHF FINAL4

In 2019, the VELUX EHF FINAL 4 is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the LANXESS arena. For the EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH, Cologne is a perfect host of the event, and contracts to keep the event in the German city until 2024 were signed in December 2018.

“The VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019 is fully focusing on the 10th anniversary, and handball fans all over the world can look forward to a unique event with many new highlights,” says VELUX EHF FINAL4 Project Leader Lisa Wiederer. “By reaching this milestone, we also have to thank our long-term partners in Cologne. We are looking forward to welcome the world of handball to a fantastic weekend on 1/2 June and to truly celebrate our jubilee.”

The VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019 takes place in the LANXESS arena in Cologne. The two-day sport and entertainment event is setting new benchmarks in the international sports market and is a must-see event for all handball enthusiasts. For more info, visit the official homepage www.ehfFINAL4.com.


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
