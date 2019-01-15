«nov 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«dec 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«jan 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

15.01.2019, 15:30
Mahe brings Veszprém experience to national team
«Go back »Print Version


CL STARS AT THE WORLDS: Playing with France at the World Championship 2019, Veszprém centre back Kentin Mahe has temporarily returned to Germany, where he spent eight years of his club career

» »2018-19 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Telekom Veszprém HC
»Kentin Mahe
»
 

Mahe brings Veszprém experience to national team

Defending champions France have started well into the Men’s World Championship 2019. They won their first three matches in Group A in Berlin before taking on co-hosts Germany later Tuesday (15 January).

Kentin Mahe is one of the 108 VELUX EHF Champions League players starring at the worlds in Germany and Denmark in January. Being chosen the No. 1 on the centre-back position in the French national team, Mahe has got a lot of responsibilities on his shoulders but he doesn’t seem to be bothered too much. Maybe because he is used to it.

At 27, he has worn the jerseys of VfL Gummersbach, HSV Hamburg and SG Flensburg-Handewitt during his eight-year stint in Germany. And last summer he joined Hungarian side Telekom Veszprém HC.

“I think there is some kind of logic in my progression,” Mahe says. “I always try to move on to better clubs. It has been a while now since I started playing in the Champions League.”

A very important matter

In his years with German clubs, playing in Europe’s biggest club competition was a very important matter. Since moving to the shores of the Balaton lake, it has become even more important.

“We have got some pressure regarding the Champions League here in Veszprém,” he says. “Everybody talks about it, the fans, the players, the staff. The pressure was already high at my former clubs, but here it is very special.”

The start of Veszprém in this VELUX EHF Champions League season wasn’t the one that everybody had expected. They won only one of their first three games in the competition.

But then David Davis took over as coach, and things have been getting better. Veszprém are now fourth in Group A, with six wins from 10 games.

“The most important thing is that we managed to keep focused. We knew the wins would come in the end, that was just a matter of time. Our aim is still to win this competition,” the centre back says.

A special place

Germany has always been special place for Mahe. He was raised in Germany by French parents, his girlfriend is German, and their daughter was born there. Still, he decided to leave the country in the off-season.

“I wanted to challenge myself even more,” he says. “In Veszprém, I am playing with the best players on every position and it helps me giving 100% every morning at training.”

It was his former coach at Flensburg, Ljubomir Vranjes, who convinced him to sign with Veszprém. However, the Swedish coach himself was forced to leave the club in October as he was replaced by Davis.

Mahé had played under Vranjes for three seasons, and the two shared a special bond.

“It has been quite a roller-coaster since September, I have been through a lot of things,” Mahe says. “I knew the former system but now it is a different one. I had never played with a Spanish coach, but I quite like it. I played a lot towards the end of 2018, which is a good thing, obviously.”

Spanish flavour

The change of coach might even turn into an advantage for Mahe, at least in the national team. Under Didier Dinart, France have got a Spanish flavour to their game.

“Seeing something else can only be a good thing and since a lot of the players in France play in Barcelona, that can only make our collective play coherent,” says Mahe, dismissing any suggestion that his game has been hugely influenced by German handball.

“I only had a German coach for two seasons. I have played under Serbian, Swedish and French coaches,” he says. “I think I can define myself as a French handball player more than anything else.”


TEXT: Kevin Domas / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM