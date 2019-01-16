PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Each month an EHF panel of experts is awarding the best male and female players. Now handball fans can pick their favourites in our EHF Players of the Year 2018 vote

Fans vote for EHF Players of the Year 2018

The year 2018 has been a real treat to handball fans. Starting with the Men’s EHF EURO in Croatia and ending with the Women’s EHF EURO in France as true highlights on national team level, the year provided great sport and entertainment with the VELUX EHF Champions League and the Women’s EHF Champions League as Europe’s prime club competitions.



Eleven times last year, a panel of EHF experts across the continent selected the best male and best female player of that month (July and August combined). The list of winners includes the likes of Andy Schmid (twice), Diego Simonet, Alex Dujshebaev and Sander Sagosen on the men’s side, and Anna Vyahireva (three times!), Amanda Kurtovic, Anita Görbicz and Cristina Neagu on the women’s side.



Now the EHF is turning to all handball fans to pick their EHF Players of the Year 2018 out of all these monthly winners.



Voting is easy. Just go to the EHF Facebook page and make you choice now:

Male Player of the Year 2018 > VOTE HERE

Female Player of the Year 2018 > VOTE HERE

Just to remind you, here are all monthly winners of 2018:



- JAN: Ondrej Zdrahala (CZE) and Amanda Kurtovic (NOR)

- FEB: Andy Schmid (SUI) and Paula Ungureanu (ROU)

- MAR: Tibor Ivanisevic (SRB) and Daria Dmitrieva (RUS)

- APR: Nedim Remili (FRA) and Anita Görbicz (HUN)

- MAY: Diego Simomet (ARG) and Eduarda Amorim (BRA)

- JUN: Nikola Bilyk (AUT) and Anna Vyakhireva (RUS)

- JUL/AUG: Ludvig Hallbäck (SWE) and Blanka Kajdon (HUN)

- SEP: Alex Dujshebaev (ESP) and Maura Visser (NED)

- OCT: Sander Sagosen (NOR) and Anna Vyakhireva (RUS)

- NOV: Casper U. Mortensen (DEN) and Cristina Neagu (ROU)

- DEC: Andy Schmid (SUI) and Anna Vyakhireva (RUS)

