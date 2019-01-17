2018-19 Men's Champions League

17.01.2019, 10:30

First Match of the Week of 2019 goes to Celje



NEWS: Slovenia, FYR Macedonia and France are the destinations for the headline matches when the VELUX EHF Champions League returns in February

First Match of the Week of 2019 goes to Celje The VELUX EHF Champions League resumes in just three weeks and with it come four weeks of intense battles in the race for the Last 16.



Match of the Week for Rounds 11 to 13 have been confirmed, with the destinations spread right across Europe.



First stop is Celje, where the Slovenian champions will be fighting for points against Szeged, who have emerged as serious VELUX EHF FINAL4 contenders this season.



Moving on to Group A and a trip to Skopje to enjoy 2017 champions Vardar take on a resurgent Veszprém, who have recently joined a four-way contest for second place in the group.



Last season’s beaten finalists Nantes take on Szeged in Round 13 in a clash which is certain to have a big impact on their final placement in Group B and determine their path to Cologne.



All three matches will be broadcast on ehfTV.com with English commentary from Tom O’Brannagain or Chris O’Reilly.



Round 11

RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko vs MOL-Pick Szeged

Sunday 10 February at 17:00 hrs local time



Round 12

HC Vardar vs Telekom Veszprém HC

Saturday 16 February at 17:30 hrs local time



Round 13

HBC Nantes vs MOL-Pick Szeged

Saturday 23 February at 17:30 hrs local time

TEXT: EHF / cor



