«nov 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«dec 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«jan 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

17.01.2019, 12:30
Unbeaten Kuban and Viborg clash for top spot
«Go back »Print Version


ROUND PREVIEW: The two teams with a perfect record in Group C go head to head as the Women’s EHF Cup Group Phase is approaching the halfway mark this weekend, with four matches streamed live on ehfTV.com

» »2018-19 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»
 

Unbeaten Kuban and Viborg clash for top spot

Round 3 of the Women’s EHF Cup Group Phase 2018/19 will be played between Friday and Sunday, marking the midway point of the group phase.

Five teams have gatheres the maximum amount of four points so far, and two of them are playing each other on Saturday as Kuban host Viborg in Group C. The game in Krasnodar is one of four matches to be streamed live on ehfTV.com this weekend.

GROUP A

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
Saturday 19 January, 13:00 hrs local time

  • Bietigheim lead Group A with four points, followed by Esbjerg on three

  • Esbjerg have scored the most goals of all teams, 69

  • Both teams have not met before in a European Cup competition

Sports Club Magura Cisnadie (ROU) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)
Saturday 19 January, 18:00 hrs local time

  • Magura Cisnadie lost both previous matches and have the worst goal difference in the competition, -37

  • Storhamar grabbed their first point last week against Esbjerg

  • Storhamar’s Betina Riegelhuth is joint second in the scoring chart with 14 goals

GROUP B

Siófok KC Hungary (HUN) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)
Saturday 19 January, 18:00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Siófok top the group after two wins in as many games

  • Siófok’s Andrea Kobetic is competition’s best scorer with 24 goals

  • Sävehof are yet to claim their first points, but had a strong build-up as they beat Skovde 29:21 in the domestic league Wednesday

Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs TusSies Metzingen (GER)
Sunday 20 January, 16:00 hrs local time

  • Both teams are level on two points after two games, but Herning-Ikast have the better goal difference

  • Herning-Ikast comfortably beat Randers 29:13 in the domestic league Wednesday

  • On the same day, Metzingen lost to Thüringer HC 28:26 in the German Bundesliga

GROUP C

Kuban (RUS) vs Viborg HK (DEN)
Saturday 19 January, 16:00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Both sides boast a 100 per cent record after two matches

  • Counting qualification, Viborg have won eight straight games in the tournament

  • Kuban beat Universitet Izhevsk 37:17 in the Russian League on Wednesday

E.S Besançon Feminin (FRA) vs Larvik HK (NOR)
Sunday 20 January, 18:00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • A must-win game for both teams, which lost their first two matches

  • Larvik won three of their four previous European Cup matches

  • Larvik’s first-choice goalkeeper Guro Rundbraten is likely to come back after an injury

  • Besançon beat Paris 92 (33:28) in the French league on Wednesday

GROUP D

SCM Craiova (ROU) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
Friday 18 January, 19:30 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Title holders Craiova need to recover from their devastating 32:21 loss at Bera Bera last week

  • Still, Craiova have conceded the fewest goals of all teams, 44

  • Podravka are top of Group D with two wins from two matches

  • Craiova’s Andrea Seric and Jelena Trifunovic played for Podravka in the past

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold-NFH (DEN) vs Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP)
Saturday 19 January, 15:00 hrs local time

  • Nykøbing started with two defeats and scored just 36 goals, the fewest of all teams in the group phase

  • Bera Bera have two points after as many matches

  • Bera Bera beat Alcobendas 31:21 in the first leg of the Spanish Cup Last 16 on Wednesday


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM