ROUND PREVIEW: The two teams with a perfect record in Group C go head to head as the Women’s EHF Cup Group Phase is approaching the halfway mark this weekend, with four matches streamed live on ehfTV.com

Unbeaten Kuban and Viborg clash for top spot Round 3 of the Women’s EHF Cup Group Phase 2018/19 will be played between Friday and Sunday, marking the midway point of the group phase.



Five teams have gatheres the maximum amount of four points so far, and two of them are playing each other on Saturday as Kuban host Viborg in Group C. The game in Krasnodar is one of four matches to be streamed live on ehfTV.com this weekend.



GROUP A



Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

Saturday 19 January, 13:00 hrs local time Bietigheim lead Group A with four points, followed by Esbjerg on three

Esbjerg have scored the most goals of all teams, 69

Both teams have not met before in a European Cup competition Sports Club Magura Cisnadie (ROU) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)

Saturday 19 January, 18:00 hrs local time Magura Cisnadie lost both previous matches and have the worst goal difference in the competition, -37

Storhamar grabbed their first point last week against Esbjerg

Storhamar’s Betina Riegelhuth is joint second in the scoring chart with 14 goals GROUP B



Siófok KC Hungary (HUN) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)

Saturday 19 January, 18:00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com Siófok top the group after two wins in as many games

Siófok’s Andrea Kobetic is competition’s best scorer with 24 goals

Sävehof are yet to claim their first points, but had a strong build-up as they beat Skovde 29:21 in the domestic league Wednesday Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs TusSies Metzingen (GER)

Sunday 20 January, 16:00 hrs local time Both teams are level on two points after two games, but Herning-Ikast have the better goal difference

Herning-Ikast comfortably beat Randers 29:13 in the domestic league Wednesday

On the same day, Metzingen lost to Thüringer HC 28:26 in the German Bundesliga GROUP C



Kuban (RUS) vs Viborg HK (DEN)

Saturday 19 January, 16:00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com Both sides boast a 100 per cent record after two matches

Counting qualification, Viborg have won eight straight games in the tournament

Kuban beat Universitet Izhevsk 37:17 in the Russian League on Wednesday E.S Besançon Feminin (FRA) vs Larvik HK (NOR)

Sunday 20 January, 18:00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com A must-win game for both teams, which lost their first two matches

Larvik won three of their four previous European Cup matches

Larvik’s first-choice goalkeeper Guro Rundbraten is likely to come back after an injury

Besançon beat Paris 92 (33:28) in the French league on Wednesday GROUP D



SCM Craiova (ROU) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)

Friday 18 January, 19:30 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com Title holders Craiova need to recover from their devastating 32:21 loss at Bera Bera last week

Still, Craiova have conceded the fewest goals of all teams, 44

Podravka are top of Group D with two wins from two matches

Craiova’s Andrea Seric and Jelena Trifunovic played for Podravka in the past Nykøbing Falster Håndbold-NFH (DEN) vs Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP)

Saturday 19 January, 15:00 hrs local time Nykøbing started with two defeats and scored just 36 goals, the fewest of all teams in the group phase

Bera Bera have two points after as many matches

Bera Bera beat Alcobendas 31:21 in the first leg of the Spanish Cup Last 16 on Wednesday

TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / ew



TEXT: