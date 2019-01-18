«nov 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«dec 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«jan 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

18.01.2019, 18:50
Enjoy a taste of VELUX EHF FINAL4 at the World Championship
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: See the VELUX EHF Champions League trophy at the LANXESS arena on 19-23 January and be in with a chance to win tickets to the VELUX EHF FINAL4

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Men's CL
»FINAL4
»
 

Enjoy a taste of VELUX EHF FINAL4 at the World Championship

For the past decade, handball fans around the world have been flocking to Cologne’s LANXESS arena every year to enjoy the world’s best players compete at the VELUX EHF FINAL4.

This year, many fans will be making the trip a few months early as a main round group at the IHF World Championship takes place in Cologne and there are over 100 players from Europe’s elite club competition competing in their national colours at the moment.

However, fans can still get a taste for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 on 19-23 January as the VELUX EHF Champions League trophy will be on site and part of a competition to win some impressive prizes.

Fans are encouraged to take a photo together with the trophy at LANXESS arena, upload their photo on Instagram or Facebook, using the hashtag #BallofFame for a chance to win two tickets to the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019, an original match ball from the 2018 event, or a signed jersey from one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Tickets for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019 will also be available for purchase during this time at the LANXESS arena ticket shop and a 10 per cent discount is offered in combination with a promotional flyer, which can be found on site.

 


TEXT: EHF / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM