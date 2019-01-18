NEWS: See the VELUX EHF Champions League trophy at the LANXESS arena on 19-23 January and be in with a chance to win tickets to the VELUX EHF FINAL4

Enjoy a taste of VELUX EHF FINAL4 at the World Championship

For the past decade, handball fans around the world have been flocking to Cologne’s LANXESS arena every year to enjoy the world’s best players compete at the VELUX EHF FINAL4.

This year, many fans will be making the trip a few months early as a main round group at the IHF World Championship takes place in Cologne and there are over 100 players from Europe’s elite club competition competing in their national colours at the moment.

However, fans can still get a taste for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 on 19-23 January as the VELUX EHF Champions League trophy will be on site and part of a competition to win some impressive prizes.

Fans are encouraged to take a photo together with the trophy at LANXESS arena, upload their photo on Instagram or Facebook, using the hashtag #BallofFame for a chance to win two tickets to the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019, an original match ball from the 2018 event, or a signed jersey from one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Tickets for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019 will also be available for purchase during this time at the LANXESS arena ticket shop and a 10 per cent discount is offered in combination with a promotional flyer, which can be found on site.

