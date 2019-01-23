«nov 2018»
23.01.2019, 11:00
EHF and German Sport University Cologne extend cooperation
NEWS: Four year long cooperation between the EHF and German Sport University Cologne will continue at least until 2021 giving handball managers, coaches and former players chance for futher education.

The EHF and the German Sport University Cologne have extended their cooperation for the education of European handball managers until at least 2021. Both organisations officially signed the agreement before the main round match between Germany and Croatia during the ongoing World Championship in Denmark and Germany.

Four years ago, the EHF and the German Sport University Cologne started a cooperation aiming to educate handball managers from European clubs, federations and leagues.

Since then 73 participants have been accepted to the certificate programme ‘European Handball Manager’, a third being women, and 89% have successfully completed their studies to date.

The participants are mainly from all over Europe but in the current course two participants from Australia and the USA have started their studies which they hope to complete in May.

Over the past four years, the certificate programme has been systematically developed. It includes e-learning courses and specific teaching material for self-study to help prepare managers from European handball organisations for future challenges.

While training programmes for referees and coaches have existed for many years and have been established through appropriate licences, this does not apply for the management sector yet.

EHF President Michael Wiederer is pleased with the extension of the cooperation: “Together with the German Sport University Cologne, we don’t just want to continue the very successful European Handball Manager Programme, but also develop additional educational and training programmes.”

“We are very grateful to the EHF for the trust and the support throughout the last four years. This gives us encouragement and motivation for the future,” said Stefan Walzel, Academic Director of the European Handball Manager Programme.

The European Handball Manager Certificate Programme is a one-year in-service training programme that covers the basics of economics, management, governance, law, marketing and communication. The programme is offered in German and English in alternating years.

The next class will begin their studies on 1 June 2019. Applications can be submitted until 30 April 2019.

For more information, visit www.dshs-koeln.de/ehm.


TEXT: EHF/jb
 
