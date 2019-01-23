OFFICIAL STATEMENT: HC Vogosca Poljine Hills player will miss next match in the European club competitions following the ruling

Court of Handball suspends Dzinovic for one match

The Court of Handball has decided to suspend the player Adi Dzinovic from HC Vogosca Polijne Hills for one match.

The player was directly disqualified at the 07:07 minute of the 2nd leg match of the 3rd Round of the 2018/19 EHF Men’s Challenge Cup match: RK Borac m:tel (BIH) vs. HC Vogosca Poljine Hills (BIH) having taken place on 24 November 2018.

The Court found in substance that by grabbing the shoorting arm of the opponent while the latter was in the air to take a clear shot on goal, Adi Dzinovic's behaviour deserves further sanctions as it is regarded as reckless, malicious and it endangered the opponent's physical integrity.

An appeal may be filed within 7 days with the Court of Appeal.

