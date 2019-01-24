«nov 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«dec 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«jan 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

24.01.2019, 11:30
Kanor: ‘When the Champions League’s here, the festive season’s over’
«Go back »Print Version


INTERVIEW: Metz left back Orlane Kanor is still riding high on her first EHF EURO title but is eager to restart the Women's EHF Champions League season

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Women's CL
»Main Round
»Metz Handball
»Orlane Kanor
»
 

Kanor: ‘When the Champions League’s here, the festive season’s over’

Orlane Kanor was one of the revelations of the EHF EURO last year. At only 21, her jumping abilities bewildered both fans and specialists, and she was a key asset for France when it came to winning the tournament.

Even though she had won the World Championship with her national team the year before, this European crown was special for her.

“Winning it at home, in front of my family, I can say it meant more than anything else,” she recalls.

Since then, she has barely had time to rest. Her club, Metz Handball, resumed its season in Brest between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, and you might wonder if Kanor had any time to actually enjoy her title.

“I did,” she confirms. “We went to meet with the French president on the day after the final, then we had some family time over the Christmas period. It all went very fast, but I had time to realise what had been happening.”

And it seems like the French clubs Metz have been visiting since the EHF EURO were kind enough to help them celebrate.

“They’ve been offering us all kinds of presents. This week in Dijon, they treated us with some food and a bottle of wine. I’ll have to start renting a cellar if things carry on like that,” Kanor laughs.

Metz lifted by European title

If the Russian players and their clubs, including Rostov-Don, had to resume their domestic duties only four days after the EHF EURO final, the gap was a little longer for Metz, with almost two weeks of rest. And their comeback on the courts was a fierce one as they beat Brest, the other French club taking part in the Women’s Champions League this season.

“It feels like some of us are really lifted by the European title at the moment. We are individually playing very well and of course, it’s easier for the team to perform in those conditions,” says Kanor.

But now, they are back to even more serious business as Metz will play Rostov-Don in the first round of the Women’s EHF Champions League Main Round. This game will almost be a re-match of the EHF EURO final, as 10 Rostov-Don players and eight Metz players faced each other in the AccorHotels Arena in Paris less than a month ago.

“I hope they don’t see it that way,” laughs Kanor, before expressing her excitement about starting the European campaign again with her club.

“You always want to play against the best sides in Europe, this is how you progress. Even though we’ve played against some of the Rostov players a lot of times already, we’re still learning some new things,” she adds.

Metz have had a very good start in their Champions League campaign this season and they have already bagged five points. In a group with former FINAL4 contenders Rostov-Don and Buducnost, they are aiming for a minimum of second place, just like they did last season. The final goal would be, in the end, to improve on last season’s performance.

“It left us a little bit frustrated, we’d played very well all season but we stumbled on the last hurdle. This is where you see that the Champions League really is the best competition in the world. We missed one game, against CSM Bucuresti, and we had no chances left,” Kanor recalls.

One thing is certain, though, for Orlane Kanor. The first Champions League match in 2019 for Metz Handball will mark the end of the festive season. “This is the end of the bottles of wine!” she laughs.


TEXT: Kevin Domas/jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM