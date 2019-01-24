ROUND PREVIEW: The first Women's EHF Cup quarter-finalists could emerge during the coming weekend
Four teams in with a chance of quarter-final tickets
After three rounds of the Women's EHF Cup Group Phase, three teams boast a perfect record - Siofok, Viborg and Podravka.
If they win again, each of them have a chance to seal their quarter-final spot this weekend. Herning-Ikast, who are second-placed in Group B, may also go through if they beat Metzingen again.
GROUP A
Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Sports Club Magura Cisnadie (ROU)
Saturday 26 January, 18:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com
-
Storhamar are third-placed with three points; Magura Cisnadie have no points
-
Magura have the worst scoring (56 goals) and defensive (101) records in the group phase
-
On Wednesday, Storhamar comfortably beat Fana 40:31 in the Norwegian league
SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Sunday 27 January, 16:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com
-
Last week, Bietiegheim dropped their first points in the reverse fixture
-
Esbjerg are unbeaten and top Group A after three games
-
The Danish side jointly hold the best scoring record in the group phase with 97 goals
GROUP B
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN)
Saturday 26 January, 15:30 local time
-
Sävehof have lost nine straight games, including six in the Women's EHF Champions League
-
Siófok won three matches in a row and can secure progression with another win
-
Siófok’s Andrea Kobetic tops the competition's scoring list with 25 goals
TusSies Metzingen (GER) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)
Saturday 26 January, 20:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com
-
If they win, Herning-Ikast can book a quarter-final ticket
-
Herning-Ikast's Helene Fauske and Metzingen's Monika Kobylinska are second and third in the scoring chart
-
Fauske scored 21 goals in the last two matches
GROUP C
Larvik HC (NOR) vs E.S Besancon Feminin (FRA)
Saturday 26 January, 18:30 local time, live on ehfTV.com
-
Besancon celebrated their maiden victory last Sunday
-
Larvik are yet to claim their first points in the competition
-
Larvik have lost seven straight European games this season, including Women's EHF Champions League matches
Viborg HK (DEN) vs Kuban (RUS)
Sunday 27 January, 13:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com
-
Viborg can claim their tenth straight victory in the competition, including qualification
-
A win may see the Danish side through to the quarter-final
-
Kuban beat AGU-ADYIF 34:24 in a Russian league match on Wednesday
GROUP D
HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs SCM Craiova (ROU)
Saturday 26 January, 14:30 local time, live on ehfTV.com
-
A victory will secure Podravka a quarter-final ticket
-
Title-holders Craiova sit bottom of the group with two points
-
However the Romanian team still boast the best defensive record with 70 goals conceded
Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs Nykøbing Falster Handbold-NFH (DEN)
Saturday 26 January, 17:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com
-
Bera Bera hope to avenge a frustrating defeat last week
-
For Nykøbing, it was the first win in the competition
-
Nykøbing’s Dione Housheer had a breakthrough performance in that game, scoring 10 goals
TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev/jh