24.01.2019

ROUND PREVIEW: The first Women's EHF Cup quarter-finalists could emerge during the coming weekend

Four teams in with a chance of quarter-final tickets After three rounds of the Women's EHF Cup Group Phase, three teams boast a perfect record - Siofok, Viborg and Podravka. If they win again, each of them have a chance to seal their quarter-final spot this weekend. Herning-Ikast, who are second-placed in Group B, may also go through if they beat Metzingen again. GROUP A Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Sports Club Magura Cisnadie (ROU)

Saturday 26 January, 18:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com Storhamar are third-placed with three points; Magura Cisnadie have no points

Magura have the worst scoring (56 goals) and defensive (101) records in the group phase

On Wednesday, Storhamar comfortably beat Fana 40:31 in the Norwegian league SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)

Sunday 27 January, 16:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com Last week, Bietiegheim dropped their first points in the reverse fixture

Esbjerg are unbeaten and top Group A after three games

The Danish side jointly hold the best scoring record in the group phase with 97 goals GROUP B IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN)

Saturday 26 January, 15:30 local time Sävehof have lost nine straight games, including six in the Women's EHF Champions League

Siófok won three matches in a row and can secure progression with another win

Siófok’s Andrea Kobetic tops the competition's scoring list with 25 goals TusSies Metzingen (GER) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)

Saturday 26 January, 20:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com If they win, Herning-Ikast can book a quarter-final ticket

Herning-Ikast's Helene Fauske and Metzingen's Monika Kobylinska are second and third in the scoring chart

Fauske scored 21 goals in the last two matches GROUP C Larvik HC (NOR) vs E.S Besancon Feminin (FRA)

Saturday 26 January, 18:30 local time, live on ehfTV.com Besancon celebrated their maiden victory last Sunday

Larvik are yet to claim their first points in the competition

Larvik have lost seven straight European games this season, including Women's EHF Champions League matches Viborg HK (DEN) vs Kuban (RUS)

Sunday 27 January, 13:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com Viborg can claim their tenth straight victory in the competition, including qualification

A win may see the Danish side through to the quarter-final

Kuban beat AGU-ADYIF 34:24 in a Russian league match on Wednesday GROUP D HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs SCM Craiova (ROU)

Saturday 26 January, 14:30 local time, live on ehfTV.com A victory will secure Podravka a quarter-final ticket

Title-holders Craiova sit bottom of the group with two points

However the Romanian team still boast the best defensive record with 70 goals conceded Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs Nykøbing Falster Handbold-NFH (DEN)

Saturday 26 January, 17:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com Bera Bera hope to avenge a frustrating defeat last week

For Nykøbing, it was the first win in the competition

Nykøbing’s Dione Housheer had a breakthrough performance in that game, scoring 10 goals

