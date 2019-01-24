«nov 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«dec 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«jan 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

24.01.2019, 12:20
Four teams in with a chance of quarter-final tickets
«Go back »Print Version


ROUND PREVIEW: The first Women's EHF Cup quarter-finalists could emerge during the coming weekend

» »2018-19 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»
 

Four teams in with a chance of quarter-final tickets

After three rounds of the Women's EHF Cup Group Phase, three teams boast a perfect record - Siofok, Viborg and Podravka.

If they win again, each of them have a chance to seal their quarter-final spot this weekend. Herning-Ikast, who are second-placed in Group B, may also go through if they beat Metzingen again.

GROUP A

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Sports Club Magura Cisnadie (ROU)
Saturday 26 January, 18:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Storhamar are third-placed with three points; Magura Cisnadie have no points
  • Magura have the worst scoring (56 goals) and defensive (101) records in the group phase
  • On Wednesday, Storhamar comfortably beat Fana 40:31 in the Norwegian league

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Sunday 27 January, 16:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Last week, Bietiegheim dropped their first points in the reverse fixture
  • Esbjerg are unbeaten and top Group A after three games
  • The Danish side jointly hold the best scoring record in the group phase with 97 goals

GROUP B

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN)
Saturday 26 January, 15:30 local time

  • Sävehof have lost nine straight games, including six in the Women's EHF Champions League
  • Siófok won three matches in a row and can secure progression with another win
  • Siófok’s Andrea Kobetic tops the competition's scoring list with 25 goals

TusSies Metzingen (GER) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)
Saturday 26 January, 20:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • If they win, Herning-Ikast can book a quarter-final ticket
  • Herning-Ikast's Helene Fauske and Metzingen's Monika Kobylinska are second and third in the scoring chart
  • Fauske scored 21 goals in the last two matches

GROUP C

Larvik HC (NOR) vs E.S Besancon Feminin (FRA)
Saturday 26 January, 18:30 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Besancon celebrated their maiden victory last Sunday
  • Larvik are yet to claim their first points in the competition
  • Larvik have lost seven straight European games this season, including Women's EHF Champions League matches

Viborg HK (DEN) vs Kuban (RUS)
Sunday 27 January, 13:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Viborg can claim their tenth straight victory in the competition, including qualification
  • A win may see the Danish side through to the quarter-final
  • Kuban beat AGU-ADYIF 34:24 in a Russian league match on Wednesday

GROUP D

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs SCM Craiova (ROU)
Saturday 26 January, 14:30 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • A victory will secure Podravka a quarter-final ticket
  • Title-holders Craiova sit bottom of the group with two points
  • However the Romanian team still boast the best defensive record with 70 goals conceded

Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs Nykøbing Falster Handbold-NFH (DEN)
Saturday 26 January, 17:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Bera Bera hope to avenge a frustrating defeat last week
  • For Nykøbing, it was the first win in the competition
  • Nykøbing’s Dione Housheer had a breakthrough performance in that game, scoring 10 goals 

TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev/jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM