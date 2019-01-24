«nov 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«dec 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«jan 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

24.01.2019, 12:40
Zagreb to host first ever EUSA-EHF Beach Handball Championship
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: After hosting the Men’s and Women’s 17 Beach EURO at Lake Jarun in Zagreb in 2017, Croatia will host the first edition of the European Universities Beach Handball Championship this year

»Beach Handball Channel »
 

Zagreb to host first ever EUSA-EHF Beach Handball Championship

In July 2019 students from all over Europe will, for the first time, have a chance to compete for the European Universities title in beach handball.

The European University Sports Association (EUSA) and the European Handball Federation (EHF) have joined forces to organise the inaugural EUSA-EHF Beach Handball Championship, which will be held between 24-27 July 2019 in Zagreb, Croatia.

The event will take place at Lake Jarun, the venue for a successful European Beach Handball Championship in 2017.

The first inspection visit took place on 18 and 19 January, attended by EUSA Sports Manager Besim Aliti, EUSA Beach Handball Technical Delegate Jelena Rakonjac and EHF Beach Handball Commission member Marco Trespidi. The EUSA and the EHF representatives also met with the representatives of the organising committee.

Sport and accommodation venues were inspected, and other operational matters discussed. The organisers have shown attention to detail and are ready to host university teams from all over Europe.

Registrations are already open and universities wishing to participate can submit their application through the event’s official website.


TEXT: EHF/jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM