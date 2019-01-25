GROUP 1 PREVIEW: Metz and Rostov, who topped their groups in the previous stage of the Women's EHF Champions League, will play each other in France

Unbeaten Rostov to face tough test in Metz

In Group 1, Rostov-Don are the only undefeated team following the group matches, and they will start the main round with a tough away battle against Metz Handball, who boast the best defensive record in the competition.

On the same day, Odense HK will host Brest Bretagne Handball, and on Sunday, Buducnost are scheduled to play Kobenhavn Handball.

GROUP 1

Odense HK (DEN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

Saturday 26 January, 14:30 local time, live on ehfTV.com

Both sides are making their debut in the main round

Odense start with just one point; Brest have two

Odense top the Danish league with 18 wins in 18 matches

Brest's Ana Gros is third in the competition's scoring chart with 44 goals

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Rostov-Don (RUS)

Saturday 26 January, 17:30 local time, live on ehfTV.com

Both teams finished first in their groups in the previous stage

Metz start the main round in the third place, while Rostov top Group 1

With 92 conceded goals, the French side have the best defence in the whole competition

Rostov's Anna Vyakhireva is second in the scoring list with 46 goals

Buducnost (MNE) vs Kobenhavn Handball (DEN)

Sunday 27 January, 19:30 local time, live on ehfTV.com

Buducnost begin the main round with six points

The Montenegrin side have won all three home games in the previous round

Kobenhavn have carried three points over from the group matches

On Wednesday, Kobenhavn lost 26:29 to Herning-Ikast at home in the Danish league

