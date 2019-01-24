The EHF has confirmed that negotiations with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) on the use of its existing trademark has been successfully completed

EHF reaches agreement on use of FINAL4 terminology

Following lengthy negotiations, the EHF has reached an agreement on the use of the trademarked term ‘FINAL FOUR’ in relation to its use in the EHF’s field of activities.

An agreement has been reached with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) on the registration and use of the trademark ‘EHF Champions League Final 4’.

The NCAA, as the owner of a European Union and UK trademark in relation to the term ‘FINAL FOUR’ had opposed the EHF's registration.

As part of a coexistence agreement between the two organisations, it is the EHF’s responsibility to inform and request that all of its stakeholders refrain from using the terminology ‘FINAL FOUR’ or ‘FINAL4’ in a standalone format.

The term should only be used in combination with additional words in a format such as ‘EHF FINAL4’ or when used with a title sponsorship e.g. ‘VELUX EHF FINAL4’ etc. as is already common practice.

