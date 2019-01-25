2018-19 Women's Champions League

25.01.2019, 10:20

GROUP 2 PREVIEW: Györ host CSM in a battle between the teams that are top two in Women's EHF Champions League Group 2

Showdown between powerhouses throws off Group 2 A loss in the first Women’s EHF Champions League Main Round match would not mean the end for either Györ or CSM, but the winner will certainly have the upper hand in the battle for the first place in Group 2. A short-handed CSM, who lost Amanda Kurtovic and Cristina Neagu due to injuries, are the underdogs when facing a team that is riding a six-game winning streak this season, scoring 210 goals in the first six games. Elsewhere, Vipers Kristiansand will look to extend their positive streak against Krim, while FTC are in a must-win situation against Thüringer. GROUP 2 RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)

Saturday 26 January, 15:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com This is Vipers’ first appearance in the EHF Champions League Main Round

The two teams faced off in the Women’s Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-finals in 2015/16 as Krim progressed to the next phase, with a 57:48 aggregate win

Vipers are third in the group, with four points, while Krim are one point behind in fourth place

Vipers lost their first domestic game of the season on 13 January, but are on a three-game winning streak in the Champions League Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Saturday 26 January, 19:30 local time, live on ehfTV.com Györ have won six out of the two sides’ eight matches in the past four seasons, while CSM won just once

Györ (eight points) and CSM (six points) are first and second in the group

CSM will miss both Cristina Neagu and Amanda Kurtovic, who tore their ligaments in December

EHF EURO 2018 All-Star line player Crina Pintea will make her debut for Györ in the European premium competition Thüringer HC (GER) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)

Sunday 27 January, 14:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com Thüringer have a mountain to climb, as they are last in the group, with one point

FTC have never lost against Thüringer in six mutual games at this level, winning five and drawing one

Thüringer lost 24:27 to Bietigheim in the domestic league this week, while FTC won both games against Bietigheim in the EHF Champions League Group Matches

The two teams have the worst defences in the competition: Thüringer conceded 122 goals, while FTC conceded 131 goals.

TEXT: Adrian Costeiu/jh



