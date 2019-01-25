«nov 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«dec 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«jan 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

25.01.2019, 10:20
Showdown between powerhouses throws off Group 2
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP 2 PREVIEW: Györ host CSM in a battle between the teams that are top two in Women's EHF Champions League Group 2

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Women's CL
»Main Round
»Match Results
»Match Results
»Match Results
»
 

Showdown between powerhouses throws off Group 2

A loss in the first Women’s EHF Champions League Main Round match would not mean the end for either Györ or CSM, but the winner will certainly have the upper hand in the battle for the first place in Group 2.

A short-handed CSM, who lost Amanda Kurtovic and Cristina Neagu due to injuries, are the underdogs when facing a team that is riding a six-game winning streak this season, scoring 210 goals in the first six games.

Elsewhere, Vipers Kristiansand will look to extend their positive streak against Krim, while FTC are in a must-win situation against Thüringer.

GROUP 2

RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)
Saturday 26 January, 15:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • This is Vipers’ first appearance in the EHF Champions League Main Round
  • The two teams faced off in the Women’s Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-finals in 2015/16 as Krim progressed to the next phase, with a 57:48 aggregate win
  • Vipers are third in the group, with four points, while Krim are one point behind in fourth place
  • Vipers lost their first domestic game of the season on 13 January, but are on a three-game winning streak in the Champions League

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Saturday 26 January, 19:30 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Györ have won six out of the two sides’ eight matches in the past four seasons, while CSM won just once
  • Györ (eight points) and CSM (six points) are first and second in the group
  • CSM will miss both Cristina Neagu and Amanda Kurtovic, who tore their ligaments in December
  • EHF EURO 2018 All-Star line player Crina Pintea will make her debut for Györ in the European premium competition

Thüringer HC (GER) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)
Sunday 27 January, 14:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Thüringer have a mountain to climb, as they are last in the group, with one point
  • FTC have never lost against Thüringer in six mutual games at this level, winning five and drawing one
  • Thüringer lost 24:27 to Bietigheim in the domestic league this week, while FTC won both games against Bietigheim in the EHF Champions League Group Matches
  • The two teams have the worst defences in the competition: Thüringer conceded 122 goals, while FTC conceded 131 goals.

TEXT: Adrian Costeiu/jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM