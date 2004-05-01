«nov 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«dec 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«jan 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

27.01.2019, 09:00
Granollers fighting for EHF Cup progression in 75th year
«Go back »Print Version


MEN’S EHF CUP COUNTDOWN #5: Fraikin BM. Granollers are celebrating a club milestone with another shot at the Men’s EHF Cup Group Phase

» »2018-19 Men's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»Fraikin BM. Granollers
»
 

Granollers fighting for EHF Cup progression in 75th year

This year marks Fraikin BM. Granollers’ 75th anniversary and the club is marking the occasion with its fifth successive appearance in the Men’s EHF Cup.

The Catalan side is also a regular in the top tier of the Spanish ASOBAL League – a strong achievement for a club which sees a high turnover of players each summer.

Granollers have won the EHF Cup twice, in 1995 and 1996, and reached the final in 2016 in Nantes. However coach Antonio Rama is a little less confident about his team’s chances this year.

“Being realistic, we will fight for second position in the group but we can finish in fourth without anything exceptional happening,” he says.

Rama rates Granollers’ opponents in Group D highly. He says THW Kiel have no rivals in the group, while people do not give Danish club GOG the recognition they deserve.

“They’re a fast team, with talented young players and they are a good team,” Rama says of GOG.

Granollers beat Polish team KS Azoty-Pulawy in both legs last season, but Rama says they, too, are to be feared.

“They can beat us and for sure they will win some points,” he says. 

Matches against Kiel will be special for the club as the German team are one of the biggest clubs in Europe with vocal fans.

“We want to enjoy this experience, at home and away, and we want to share this with our fans,” adds Rama.

Reforming the team

This summer, seven players, including centre back Marc Cañellas and captain David Resina, left the club. This is, unfortunately, common for Granollers, a club with great home players who leave for bigger teams.

This forces Granollers to adapt new players to the team each season, making the first matches in the ASOBAL League and qualification for the EHF Cup challenging.

This year, the return of former Granollers player and international representative Antonio Garcia added experience. Crucially Rama was able to secure the continued participation of last season’s top scorer Adrian Figueras, who was named MVP of the ASOBAL League in 2016 and 2018 and is also a member of the national team.

The new-look Granollers also features three young players stepping up from the second team.

Rama is not ruling out a surprise for his side, but is clear about which teams he picks as the favourites for the cup – Germany sides Kiel and defending champions Füchse Berlin, and last year’s runners-up Saint-Raphael VAR Handball.

“Of course, there is a space for a surprise, but just a small one. It’s seems difficult for any of the other teams to beat one of the favourites in the quarter-final legs,” he says.

Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP)

Qualification for the EHF Cup Group Phase 2018/19: Round 3: 57:49 aggregate win against RK Gorenje Velenje.

Newcomers: Borja Lancina (Bidasoa Irún), Oswaldo Dos Santos (Helvetia Anaitasuna), Ivan Popovic (Bidasoa Irún), Antonio Garcia (CSM Bucarest), Victor Saez (Handbol Sant Quirze)

Left the club: Alvaro Cabanas (BM. Benidorm), Gonzalo Porras (BM. Benidorm), Roland Bernantonis (SBS Eger), Albert Pujol (Helvetia Anaitasuna), Marc Cañellas (IKF Kristianstad), Josep Reixach (H. Bordils), Jorge de Silva (Blendio Sinfín), David Resina (retired)

Coach: Antonio Rama (since 2017)

Team captain: Marc Garcia

EHF Cup records:
Winner (2): 1994/95, 1995/96
Semi-finals (1): 1996/97
Quarter-finals (2): 2004/05, 2017/18
Final tournament (1): 2015/16
Last 16 (2): 2007/08, 2011/12
Group phase (2): 2016/17, 2014/15

Other European Cup records:

Cup Winner’s Cup:
Final (1): 2009/10
Quarter-finals (1): 2005/06

Spanish champion: 10 titles

Spanish cup: 1 title


TEXT: Laia Coll/jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM