GROUP 1 REVIEW: Odense HK celebrated their first ever victory in the Women’s EHF Champions League Main Round, beating Brest Bretagne Handball 28:24 at home

Odense too strong for Brest

Both sides started the Main Round as Group 1 outsiders, as Brest carried two points, and Odense just one from the Group Matches.

But now the Danish side has improved their position, winning 28:24 on home court.

Both teams made their debut in the main round

Odense now have three points; Brest stay on two

Stine Jorgensen was Odense’s top scorer with six goals; Ana Gros netted seven times for Brest

GROUP 1

Odense HK (DEN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 28:24 (14:10)

Neither of the sides had played in the Women’s EHF Champions League main round before, so reaching that stage was already a success for them. But they are still hungry for more, and both Odense and Brest dream of making the next step and progressing to the quarter-finals.

At the start of the Main Round, Odense had the worst scoring record among all surviving teams, 95 goals. Yet, against Brest they did a decent job in attack, which helped them to grab two valuable points.

The Danish team were dominant throughout the first half – the gap between the rivals grew slowly but steadily and reached five goals before Brest cut it to 14:10 at the break.

However, the start of the second half saw an improvement in the visitors’ game. Their back court players Ana Gros and Jovana Stojkovic were hard to stop, which helped Brest to reduce the gap to 17:15 by the 40th minute.

A tight battle followed, and two minutes from the buzzer, Odense still had a two-goal advantage at 26:24. However, Mie Hojlund and Freja Kyndboel scored two unanswered goals in the remaining time, sealing the home side’s historic win.

Odense goalkeeper Tess Wester said the team stuck to the game plan, "I think we had a good defence, and we kept to the agreements we had made in the tactics. We also had a very good attack and scored on the goals."

Jan Pytlick, coach of Odense, credits the way his side played early on as the difference maker, "I think we played very well and we were very concentrated from the beginning, and so we got a good start in the match."

