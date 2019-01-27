FINAL REVIEW: The Olympic champions have won their home World Championship in style, claiming their 10th straight victory in the final against Norway, while dethroned champions France take bronze

Impressive Denmark down Norway for first world title

The Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning exploded Sunday night after the Danish dream scenario had become a reality.

The co-hosts of the Men’s World Championship 2019 rounded off their perfect record in the tournament in front of an ecstatic home crowd by claiming a 10th straight victory in a one-sided final against Norway, 31:22 (results).

After three lost finals, most recently in 2013, Denmark finally crowned themselves world champions for the first time. It is their fourth major trophy, after winning the EHF EURO in 2008 and 2012 and the Olympic Games in 2016.

Norway, however, have to wait at least two more years before winning their first world title, after losing their second straight final. Two years ago they were also downed by the home team, when France celebrated their record sixth win in Paris.

This time, France lost in the semi-finals against the eventual champions, but won bronze after edging the other co-hosts, Germany, 26:25.

Norway vs Denmark 22:31 (11:18)

Three times in the first four minutes Norway was a goal in the lead, and the score remained in the balance until 4:4. After that, Denmark removed any doubt about the question which team was going to lift the trophy.

Led once more by Mikkel Hansen, who was named MVP of the tournament, Denmark took control of the match, outplaying their opponents in all departments of the game and racing into a seven-goal lead at half-time (18:11).

There was no way back for Norway. The difference reached double digits when Magnus Landin netted for 25:10 with 14 minutes left, and reached a maximum of 11. Although Denmark coach Nikolaj Jakobsen made a lot changes to give all players time on court, the result was hardly affected as Denmark took the title with a nine-goal win, 31:22.

Hansen scored seven times to become the event’s top scorer with 72 goals. Norway’s Magnus Jondal was the best scorer in the final, netting nine times from 11 attempts.

Germany vs France 25:26 (13:9)

Germany looked set to take the bronze medal as they led France by four goals at half-time. However, the dethroned champions started a strong comeback after the break and had leveled the score (14:14) within six minutes.

Germany never regained the lead again, but still hoped to go into extra-time as the score was 25:25 near the final buzzer. But it was Nikola Karabatic, who had surprisingly returned from a three-month injury layoff earlier this tournament, who found the net in the last second.

Germany’s Uwe Gensheimer and France’s Kentin Mahe each scored seven goals.

Men's World Championship 2019 All-star Team:

Goalkeeper: Niklas Landin (DEN)

Left wing: Magnus Jondal (NOR)

Left back: Sander Sagosen (NOR)

Centre back: Rasmus Lauge (DEN)

Right back: Fabian Wiede (GER)

Right wing: Ferran Sole (ESP)

Line player: Bjarte Myrhol (NOR)

MVP: Mikkel Hansen (DEN)

Final standings:

1. Denmark

2. Norway

3. France

4. Germany

5. Sweden

6. Croatia

7. Spain

8. Egypt

9. Brazil

10. Hungary

Photos courtesy of IHF

