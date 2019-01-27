GROUP 1 REVIEW: Buducnost took full advantage of an opportunity to go top of Group 1, claiming a hard-fought victory against Kobenhavn

Buducnost lead Group 1 after beating Kobenhavn

Rostov-Don’s defeat in Metz on Saturday gave Buducnost a chance to climb to the first place in the group, and the Montenegrin champions reached the top position by beating Kobenhavn Handball 29:27.

Buducnost now have eight points; one more than Rostov and Metz

Kobenhavn stay in fourth place with three points

Milena Raicevic scored eight goals for Buducnost

Mai Kragballe Nielsen also scored eight for Kobenhavn

GROUP 1

Buducnost (MNE) vs Kobenhavn Handball (DEN) 29:27 (15:12)

Traditionally strong on their home court, Buducnost had won all three matches in Podgorica in the group phase. And the Montenegrin side continued that trend, ending up as winners in the EHF Champions League Main Round Group 1 clash against Kobenhavn.

Buducnost controlled the rhythm of the game from the opening minutes, playing fast and dynamic handball. Milena Raicevic’s early impact helped the home side to take a 4:2 lead five minutes into the game, and they kept an advantage throughout the first half, finishing it with a three-goal cushion (15:12).

The hosts continued to dominate early in the second half, but a series of their mistakes helped Kobenhavn to cut the deficit to 21:20 by the 45th minute. However, as Buducnost's goalkeepers Marina Rajcic and Darly Zoqbi de Paula denied all of the visitors’ attempts, Kobenhavn did not score a goal for the next six and a half minutes.

Clearly inspired, the Montenegrin team established a five-goal lead at 27:22 four minutes from time, and with a commanding lead, Kobenhavn could not stop Buducnost from taking the victory.

