Dream debut and home strength appear in best quotes of the week

The Women’s EHF Champions League made its comeback with six high-octane clashes.



Györ dominated CSM Bucuresti (35:26) in Crina Pintea’s maiden game for the title holders. Pintea started her tenure with Györ with a nine-goal outburst.



There was no time to feel sorry for her Romanian friends, as the line player soaked up the raucous support from the Hungarian fans and set her sights on the big prize.



5. Iulia Curea, CSM Bucuresti left wing



“We are not a team right now. For us to win, we need to change that. There are more important games looming.”



The CSM captain did not play much, but tried to get the players back together and motivate them after the painful loss against Györ.



4. Laurent Bezeau, Brest Bretagne Handball coach



“We like the taste of European handball, we like the taste of this competition. But we are playing teams that are like national teams: Odense is like 80% of the Danish team, Metz is the same thing for France, Buducnost for Montenegro.”



Brest are bottom of the table in Group 1 with only two points and are missing Isabelle Gulldén due to pregnancy. Laurent Bezeau’s side will need to have their work cut out in order to reach the next phase of the competition.



3. Dragan Adzic, Buducnost coach



“The coaching staff prepared this game for 70 days, having in mind that we were defeated at the start of the main round in the last three seasons. The last time we won at the beginning of the main round was in the season when we won the trophy.”



The Montenegrin side is now leading the group with eight points, as they are vying for a Women’s EHF FINAL4 berth after missing it last season. They started the main round with a 29:27 win against Kobenhavn.

2. Marion Maubon, Metz Handball left wing



“We feel kind of serene at home. We do not feel threatened, we do not feel tired. We feel ourselves.”



Metz Handball have not lost in the Europe’s top flight on home court for two seasons. Their last defeat came in the main round two years ago, on 28 January 2017, against FTC (28:25). Home form will be key for the French side if they are to challenge for the first place in the Group 1.



1. Crina Pintea, Györi Audi ETO KC line player



“I would lie to say I am sorry, because that is not what I feel. I am happy about our win, I am living my dream and we want to win the Women’s EHF Champions League, we are properly motivated for it.”



Romanian line player Pintea scored nine goals in her maiden game for Györ, winning against Romanian champions CSM. She complimented the Hungarian fans after a dream debut, but still stayed humble, congratulating CSM for their performance. Surely, it was a difficult game for her, but there was no time for pleasantries.

