01.03.2019, 15:20

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The German club has been fined for repeated violations in the Women's EHF Champions League

Court of Handball fines Thüringer HC The Court of Handball has decided to impose two fines on the club Thüringer HC following repeated similar violations while hosting matches of the 2018/19 of the Women’s EHF Champions League.



The club failed to cover non-authorised advertisings in the playing hall and wrongly affixed the official sleeve badge of the competition on the players’ shirts.



Hence, fines of €5.000 and €2.000 are imposed on the club based in particular on Articles D.1 a) and b) of the EHF Legal Regulations. Part of the fines, i.e. €2.000 and €1.000 is imposed on a suspended basis for a period of 2 years.



An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within 7 days.

TEXT: EHF



