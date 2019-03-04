Official Statements

04.03.2019, 15:26

Three youth players have been suspended following positive doping tests at championships held over the summer of 2018

Players suspended following doping violations The Court of Handball has announced its decision to suspend three youth players for 15 months each following doping violations.



Two of the players, one male and one female, from the Ukrainian national team tested positive at the Men’s and Women’s 18 Beach EURO 2018.



A third player tested positive at the Women’s 16 European Open in 2018.



Appeals may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days.

