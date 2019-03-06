NEWS: Registration for the eighth edition of the EHF Club Management Seminar on 30 May to 1 June is open until 15 April

Future of marketing in focus for 2019 EHF Club Management Seminar

The 2019 edition of the EHF Club Management Seminar in Cologne has been confirmed, with the key topic of “Marketing – Fit for Future – Best Practice”.

The eighth edition of the seminar takes place from 30 May to 1 June in Cologne, Germany. The registration fee is € 500, including accommodation. It is possible to buy an additional ticket package for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019 which takes place on 1/2 June.

Registration closes on 15 April 2019, but places are limited and will be awarded on a 'first come, first served' basis.

Participants who also register for the blended learning programme can also obtain their ‘EHF Club Manager Licence’.

Prominent key-note speakers from various fields of Sport and Media Management, Sport University Institutes, different leagues and clubs as well as the EHF will cover a wide range of topics.

Axel Sierau (SportTreff Cooperative) will present on sustainability, Mario Leo (RESULT Sports) on the future of social media.

Former star player Carlos Prieto will speak about grassroots vision and Dr. Stefan Walzel (Sport University Cologne) will deliver the keynote speech.

Further key speakers will be announced in due time.

The full invitation, including full programme details can be downloaded here and the registration form downloaded here.

