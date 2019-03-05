The 24th EHF Candidates Referee Course was held in Drammen, Norway from 28 February to 4 March 2019

Six new EHF referee pairs

At the 24th EHF Candidates Referee Course, which was held in Drammen, Norway from 28 February to 4 March 2019, 12 referees passed all exams and now carry the badge of Continental EHF referees.

Over the course of four days, candidates underwent the IHF Rules test and proved their fitness with the shuttle run.

The course also included lectures from the EHF Lecturers Dragan Nachevski (MKD, EHF TRC Chairman – Refereeing Lecturer), Antonio Marreiros (POR, EHF TRC member – Refereeing Lecturer) and Alexandru Acsinte (ROU, Coaching Lecturer) and match officiating.

New EHF referees:

Niklas Pedersen/Nichlas Nygaard (DEN)

Sami Kinnari/Johan Skoberg (FIN)

Anton Antashev/Denis Musatov (RUS)

Marion Kull/Alvar Tint (EST)

Dorian Sirbu/Victor Serdiuc (MDA)

Boris Cipov/Zoran Klus (SVK)

With six new pairs, a total of 149 pairs have the Continental EHF badge which allows them to officiate matches in all EHF competitions.



Standing form the left: Dragan Nachevski (MKD, EHF TRC Chairman), Sami Kinnari (FIN), Johan Skoberg (FIN),Boris Cipov (SVK), Antoin Antanashev (RUS), Antonio Marreiros (POR, EHF TRC Member), Dorian Sirbu (MDA), Denis Musatov (RUS), Victor Serdiuc (MDA)

Bottom row from the left: Alvar Tint 8EST), Maron Kull (EST), Alexandru Acsinte (ROU, Coaching Lecturer), Niklas Pedersen (DEN), Nichlas Nygaard (DEN), Zoran Klus (SVK)

