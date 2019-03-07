«jan 2019»
07.03.2019, 16:25
Registration opens for ebt Finals 2019 in Baia Mare
NEWS REPORT: The 2019 edition of the ebt Finals will be held in Baia Mare, Romania from 6 to 9 June 2019, where the best teams from the 2017/2018 season will fight for the titles

Registration opens for ebt Finals 2019 in Baia Mare

The opening event of the beach handball season, the ebt Finals, will see the best beach handball teams from all over Europe taking the courts in the Romanian city of Baia Mare from 6 to 9 June 2019.

The ebt Finals 2019 will be contested between 14 women’s and 14 men’s teams. The tournament will be played in three stages, starting with group matches and continuing with placement games and the finals.

Based on the ebt ranking, the first 12 nations (+1 wildcard for the organiser and +1 for the defending champion of the previous ebt Finals) have the right to participate in the ebt Finals.

According to the ranking of the previous ebt season (2017/18), the following teams qualified for the ebt Finals in 2019:

Women’s Competition:

1. BM PLAYA ALGECIRAS / ESP
2. HUN OVB Beach Girls® DVSC-TVP / HUN
3. BHC 2areg / SRB
4. WBHC Kontesa Nera / CRO
5. BHT Pyrki Poznan / POL
6. Westsite Amsterdam / NED
7. CAIPIranhas / GER
8. SPORT CLUB Senec-Cannabis Energy Drink / SVK
9. GRD LEÇA - apostaganha.com / POR
10. Team Derma Sun-The Danish Beachhandball Dream / DEN
11. Beachqueens /SUI
12. A.C.Spartacus Goalbet / GRE
13. Multichem-Szentendrei N.K.E. / HUN – defending champions
14. Wildcard team (tbc)

Men’s Competition:

1. Palletways Verallia Azuqueca / ESP
2. Beach Stars BHC / HUN
3. TSHV Camelot / NED
4. V. Gaw / POR
5. BHC 2areg / SRB
6. BHT Auto Forum Petra Plock / POL
7. DETONO ZAGREB / CRO
8. 12Monkeys Köln BHC / GER
9. HEI Beachhandball / DEN
10. Ekaterinodar / RUS
11. Kiklopes Alexandroupolis- BeachBoys 2012 / GRE
12. EUROPEAN UNIVERSITY CYPRUS / CYP
13. Pinturas Andalucía BM Playa Sevilla / ESP - defending champions
14. Wildcard team (tbc)

Deadline for the team registration is 29 March 2019.

If the qualified teams do not use their participation right, the next best ranked registered teams and nations from last season will be selected. Therefore, all teams willing to participate in the ebt Finals 2019, even if not qualified yet, should send their registration before the given deadline.

More information can be downloaded here.


TEXT: EHF/jb
 
