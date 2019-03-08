NEWS: From 2 to 7 July 2019 Stare Jablonki in Poland will host the biggest Beach Handball EURO to date as 40 teams are set to participate in the tournament

The Beach Handball EURO 2019 in Stare Jablonki, Poland, from 2 to 7 July will be the biggest ever after additional registrations have been accepted.

40 teams have now been registered to participate at the event, making it the biggest Beach Handball EURO in history. 20 men’s and 20 women’s teams are set to take the sand courts in Stare Jablonki, which also hosted the ebt Finals in 2018. The previous biggest Beach Handball EURO was in Italy in 2007, where 36 teams were competing (18+18).

The new teams which have registered are: Serbia and Montenegro in the men’s competition and Northern Macedonia in both the men’s and women’s event.

The playing schedule will be released soon and the groups can be found here.

A week earlier, from 27 to 30 June, Stare Jablonki will also host YAC 17 Beach handball EURO with 29 registered nations (14 female and 15 male teams).

Groups for the YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO 2019 can be found here.

