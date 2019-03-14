Inside the EHF

14.03.2019, 15:00

The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH have a vacancy for a digital content working out of the federation's headquarters in Vienna, Austria

Job vacancy: Digital Content Manager The European Handball Federation and its marketing arm EHF Marketing GmbH have ambitious plans for the future.



Starting in 2020, a new long-term partnership is set to commence with two of the leading companies on the international sports market, Infront and the DAZN Group, which is set to transform the sport.



Digital will play a key role in these plans as the EHF seeks to expand the sport’s reach and engage many more millions of sports fans around the world.



To deliver this major project, the EHF and its marketing company, EHF Marketing GmbH, together with Infront and DAZN Group, are planning to invest in the development of the sport’s digital expertise and will be expanding their teams working in the areas of content creation, digital marketing and platform development.



New role within EHF and EHF Marketing



As part of these plans, the EHF and EHF Marketing are looking for a ‘Digital Content Manager’ to work full-time out of their offices in Vienna, Austria, starting in early 2019.



This is a new position and has been created as part of an ongoing restructuring of the federation’s media, marketing, communications and digital operations.



Working with the sport’s top competitions including the EHF Champions League and EHF EURO events, this is an exciting opportunity to influence the federation’s content strategy across owned web and social media channels.



Over 900,000 people already follow the EHF’s competitions and activities on social media and the federation has set itself high-reaching targets as it seeks to engage with a new generation of younger fans in the future.



Reporting to the EHF Head of Media and Communications and the EHFM Head of Business Development, the Digital Content Manager will be responsible for the further development and implementation of the federation’s content strategy, management of content teams, liaison with external production teams and ensuring consistent storytelling across all owned channels to achieve agreed targets.



This post is being re-advertised, previous applicants need not apply.



Key responsibilities: Work closely with the EHF Head of Media and Communications, EHFM Head of Business Development as well as external production and digital marketing teams to develop a content strategy for the federation’s owned digital channels

Responsible for ensuring growth in reach and engagement across all web and social channels in order to achieve targets

Develop detailed content planning, ensuring consistent storytelling across all owned channels in line with the federation’s brand values and communication tools

Creation of new content ideas and formats as well as the implementation of new technologies in order to establish the EHF/M as a leader in digital media communications

Manage a network of content producers to deliver high-quality, relevant and engaging content for owned channels

Liaise with external production and digital marketing teams at Infront and DAZN to deliver content for EHF owned channels

Manage the day-to-day work of EHF content/channel management team (editorial and social media) based at the EHF Office in Vienna to ensure comprehensive coverage of all of the federation’s competitions and activities

Develop event-specific content strategies and planning across all of the EHF’s competitions

Ensure the implementation of sponsor and partner campaigns across EHF channels, working alongside internal and external digital and marketing teams

Use analytics and key insights to monitor, develop and report on performance of content and channels Person specification: Minimum 2-3 years’ experience in a similar content management/head of content position

Previous experience of content creation and delivery for multiple web and social media channels

Experience of managing teams of content producers (editors, journalists, mobile reporters and video teams etc.)

Extensive knowledge and understanding of web and social media including content production for channels incl. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Experience of post-production video creation for digital channels

Knowledge of web and social media analytics tools including Google Analytics, Socialbakers and Sprout Social etc.

A creative flair and understanding of how to reach different demographics with engaging content

Fluent spoken and written English - a must; ability to speak in German would be an advantage for daily work

Knowledge and experience of working in the sports industry essential; previous knowledge of handball a definite advantage

Extensive knowledge and understanding of the latest digital, technology and content trends

Willingness to relocate to Vienna, Austria About EHF/EHF Marketing GmbH



The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and has 50 member federations. Its tasks include the organisation and management of high-profile handball competitions such as the VELUX EHF Champions League, Women’s EHF Champions League and the EHF EURO events.



The federation’s diverse range of responsibilities also include: managing player transfers, development and education programmes as well as the promotion of additional forms of the game including beach handball and wheelchair handball.



The EHF’s marketing subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, works closely with marketing and media partners, as well as with Europe’s leading clubs to release the full potential of the sport on the international sports market. EHF Marketing GmbH is responsible for the marketing and media rights of European club competitions including the VELUX EHF Champions League, the Women’s EHF Champions League and the Men’s EHF Cup.



60 members of staff work at the EHF headquarters in Vienna, which is home to both the EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH. More information at: eurohandball.com and the EHF Business Report 2018.



Vienna: the world’s most liveable city



The Austrian capital offers one of, if not the, highest quality of life in world and regularly tops the list of the most liveable cities. Vienna is a well-known tourist destination thanks to its magnificent historic buildings and museums, coffee house culture and its vibrant cultural scene including the world-famous Vienna State Opera House. For its inhabitants, the city also offers excellent health care and education, affordable housing, cheap and efficient public transport, plenty of green spaces and close proximity to the countryside.



Applying for the position



To apply, send your current CV and a covering/motivation letter in English explaining why you would like to work for the EHF and what you feel that you can bring to the role by email to:



European Handball Federation

bewerbung@eurohandball.com



The position is full-time (40 hours per week) and is based at the EHF Office in Vienna. Minimum payment € 42,000 p.a., negotiable depending on previous experience and educational background.

TEXT: EHF/jb



