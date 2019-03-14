NEWS: 29 under-17 teams will take the sandy courts of Stare Jablonki at the YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO 2019 in Poland from 27 to 30 June
Groups confirmed for YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO 2019
With temperatures slowly but surely rising across Europe, it is time for the continent's best under-17 beach handball teams to get in shape for the YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO 2019 in Stare Jablonki, Poland, from 27 to 30 June.
Three months ahead of the event's start, the European Handball Federation has released the distribution of teams across the four groups each in the men's and the women's event.
Men's event
|
Group A
|
Group B
|
Group C
|
Group D
|
Poland
|
Germany
|
Spain
|
Croatia
|
Ukraine
|
Portugal
|
Hungary
|
Russia
|
Switzerland
|
Netherlands
|
France
|
Romania
|
Bulgaria
|
Lithuania
|
Slovakia
|
Women's event
|
Group A
|
Group B
|
Group C
|
Group D
|
Hungary
|
Netherlands
|
Germany
|
Portugal
|
Croatia
|
Ukraine
|
Russia
|
Spain
|
Poland
|
Lithuania
|
France
|
Romania
|
Slovakia
|
|
Switzerland
|
The best two teams of each group qualify for the main round which is followed by semi-finals and finals.
The most recent YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO was won by the Netherlands in the women's event and Spain in the men's competition two years ago in Zagreb.
