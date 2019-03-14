«jan 2019»
14.03.2019, 09:57
Groups confirmed for YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO 2019
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: 29 under-17 teams will take the sandy courts of Stare Jablonki at the YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO 2019 in Poland from 27 to 30 June

»Beach Handball Channel »
 

Groups confirmed for YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO 2019 

With temperatures slowly but surely rising across Europe, it is time for the continent's best under-17 beach handball teams to get in shape for the YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO 2019 in Stare Jablonki, Poland, from 27 to 30 June.

Three months ahead of the event's start, the European Handball Federation has released the distribution of teams across the four groups each in the men's and the women's event.

Men's event

Group A Group B Group C Group D
Poland Germany Spain Croatia
Ukraine Portugal Hungary Russia
Switzerland Netherlands France Romania
Bulgaria Lithuania Slovakia  

Women's event

Group A Group B Group C Group D
Hungary Netherlands Germany Portugal
Croatia Ukraine Russia Spain
Poland Lithuania France Romania
Slovakia   Switzerland  

The best two teams of each group qualify for the main round which is followed by semi-finals and finals.

The most recent YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO was won by the Netherlands in the women's event and Spain in the men's competition two years ago in Zagreb.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
