Anastacia opens DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019

With less than two months to go until the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019, organisers have announced that American musician and songwriter Anastacia will take centre stage at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna.



In the opening show ahead of the first semi-final on Saturday 11 May 2019, Anastacia will warm up a capacity crowd of 12,000 spectators at the showcase event of the women’s club handball season.



Anastacia has sold over 30 million records to date and was named the ‘World’s Best-selling New Female Pop Artist’ in 2001. A list of her most popular songs features hits such as ´I’m Outta Love´, ´Paid My Dues´, ´One Day In Your Life´ and ´Sick and Tired´. ´l’m Outta Love´, released in 2000, became the biggest selling single of the year from her first studio album ‘Not That Kind’.



In 2015, Anastacia released ‘The Ultimate Collection’ and embarked on the ‘Ultimate Collection Tour’ which saw her perform over 110 shows throughout the Northern Hemisphere. Her powerful mezzo-soprano voice was heard in many countries across Europe in 2018 during the tour where she performed her new album ´Evolution´.

For the sixth time in Budapest



The DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 returns to the Hungarian capital for the sixth time. The weekend-long event on 11 and 12 May offers both top-class women’s handball and a spectacular entertainment programme.



The race for the four most wanted places in Budapest is well underway as the quarter-final clashes are set to happen from 4 to 7 April (first leg) and from 12 to 14 April (second leg). The matches are

Odense HC - Győri Audi ETO KC

CSM Bucuresti - Metz Handball

Buducnost - Vipers Kristiansand

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria - Rostov-Don

More info at www.ehfCL.com.



Tickets available



Tickets for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 are still available via the online ticket shop at www.ehfFINAL4.com.



Category 1: 49,990 HUF (approx. 159 €)

Category 2: 34,990 HUF (approx. 111 €)

Category 3: 24,990 HUF (approx. 80 €)

Category 4: 14,990 HUF (approx. 48 €)



About EHF Marketing GmbH



