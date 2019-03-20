NEWS: The first stage en route to the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 in Norway and Denmark will be played from 31 May to 2 June, with Israel having the first right to organise the tournament

Israel receives first right to organise Women’s EHF EURO 2020 Phase 1 Qualifiers

The first matches on the road to the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 in Norway and Denmark are likely to be played in Israel, as the country’s federation on Wednesday received the first right to organise the qualification tournament.

The event is scheduled to take place from 31 May to 2 June 2019, with Israel, Greece, Luxembourg and Finland confirmed as participants.

The second organising right went to Luxembourg, the third right to Finland and the fourth to Greece.

The tournament’s group winners will qualify for the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers which will commence in September 2019 with 28 teams in action – 14 will eventually qualify for the final tournament. Norway and Denmark as hosts are already qualified

The draw for these qualifiers takes place in Copenhagen on 4 April. It is streamed live on the EHF EURO Facebook and EHF EURO Youtube channel.

The Women’s EHF EURO 2020 takes place from 4 to 20 December next year.

