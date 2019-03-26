«jan 2019»
26.03.2019, 09:22
CoH releases decisions for disciplinary cases opened after 2020 Qualifiers
OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The Court of Handball has released ten decisions following disciplinary cases opened after the first two rounds of Men's EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers

CoH releases decisions for disciplinary cases opened after 2020 Qualifiers

The Court of Handball on Monday has released ten decisions in disciplinary cases opened following Rounds 1 & 2 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers.

The first instance body decided as follows:

  • The Handball Federation of Belgium shall pay a fine of €500 for having failed to set-up advertising boards on all three sides of the playing court within the organisation of the match against Croatia.
  • The Handball Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina shall pay a fine of €500 for having failed to set-up advertising boards on all three sides of the playing court and a fine of €1,000 for having failed to affix the EHF’s presenting sponsor badge on the left sleeve of the players’ shirts within the course of both rounds.
  • The Croatian Handball Federation shall pay a fine of €1,000 for having placed non-authorised advertising items, i.e. branded fridges, in the substitution area within the organisation of the match against Switzerland.
  • The Danish Handball Federation shall pay a fine of €500 for having placed non-authorised advertising items, i.e. branded bins, on each side of the judges’ table within the organisation of the match against Ukraine.
  • The Handball Federation of the Faroe Islands shall pay a fine of €1,000 for having failed to display the LED sequence of the competition’s presenting sponsor within the organisation of the match against Denmark.
  • The German Handball Federation shall pay a total fine of €2,000 for having placed and used various non-authorised advertising items within the organisation of the match against Israel.
  • The Italian Handball Federation shall pay a fine of €500 for having failed to remove non-authorised advertising boards in the playing hall and a fine of €500 for having failed to affix the EHF’s presenting sponsor badge on the left sleeve of the players’ shirts within the course of one round.
  • The Dutch Handball Federation shall pay a total fine of €1,000 for having used and failed to remove non-authorised advertising spaces, i.e. branded escorting kids’ t-shirts and boards within the organisation of the match against Estonia.
  • The Slovenian Handball Federation shall pay a fine of €500 for having used non-authorised advertising spaces, i.e. branded escorting kids’ t-shirts within the organisation of the match against Latvia.
  • The Swiss Handball Federation shall pay a fine of €500 for having placed non-authorised advertising items, i.e. branded resin stands, on both sides of the substitution area within the organisation of the match against Serbia.

Appeals may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days from the decisions' release.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
