2018-19 Men's Champions League

28.03.2019, 12:40

LAST 16 PREVIEW: After being outplayed in the Match of the Week on home court last Saturday, the Croatian champions need to make up a nine-goal deficit against HC Vardar to reach the quarter-final

Zagreb aim for a miracle in Skopje Playing in front of 10,000 fans didn’t help HC PPD Zagreb in the Balkan derby against HC Vardar last week as the guests dominated this VELUX EHF Champions League Last 16 match and won 27:18.



A week later, the focus shifts to Skopje for the decisive second leg as Vardar are 60 minutes away from continuing competing in the quarter-final - which they would do so for a sixth straight season. LAST 16, SECOND LEG

HC Vardar (MKD) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO)

Saturday 30 March, 19:30 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

First-leg result: 27:18 Zagreb’s last away victory in the EHF Champions League was against Flensburg in the second round of the group phase

Zagreb have not won away against Vardar in the EHF Champions League since 2007

Vardar goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev was instrumental with 14 saves in the first leg, earning him the Player of the Match award

defending a nine-goal advantage, Vardar are on the brink of their sixth consecutive quarter-final appearance

