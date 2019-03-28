«jan 2019»
28.03.2019, 12:40
Zagreb aim for a miracle in Skopje
LAST 16 PREVIEW: After being outplayed in the Match of the Week on home court last Saturday, the Croatian champions need to make up a nine-goal deficit against HC Vardar to reach the quarter-final

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Men's CL
»Last 16
»HC PPD Zagreb
»HC Vardar
»
 

Zagreb aim for a miracle in Skopje

Playing in front of 10,000 fans didn’t help HC PPD Zagreb in the Balkan derby against HC Vardar last week as the guests dominated this VELUX EHF Champions League Last 16 match and won 27:18.

A week later, the focus shifts to Skopje for the decisive second leg  as Vardar are 60 minutes away from continuing competing in the quarter-final - which they would do so for a sixth straight season.

LAST 16, SECOND LEG
HC Vardar (MKD) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO)
Saturday 30 March, 19:30 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com
First-leg result: 27:18

  • Zagreb’s last away victory in the EHF Champions League was against Flensburg in the second round of the group phase

  • Zagreb have not won away against Vardar in the EHF Champions League since 2007

  • Vardar goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev was instrumental with 14 saves in the first leg, earning him the Player of the Match award

  • defending a nine-goal advantage, Vardar are on the brink of their sixth consecutive quarter-final appearance


TEXT: Amina Idrizi / ew
 
