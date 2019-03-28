«jan 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

28.03.2019, 16:10
Kohlbacher: Two goals is anything but a cushion to rest on
«Go back »Print Version


INTERVIEW OF THE WEEK: After scoring 11 times in the first leg against Nantes, Löwen line player Jannik Kohlbacher hopes to end his side’s Last 16 curse in the Match of the Week

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Men's CL
»Last 16
»Match Results
»HBC Nantes
»Rhein-Neckar Löwen
»
 

Kohlbacher: Two goals is anything but a cushion to rest on

With 11 goals against HBC Nantes, 23-year-old Jannik Kohlbacher was the top scorer of the first-leg matches of the VELUX EHF Champions League Last 16. In his very first season after arriving from HSG Wetzlar, he is definitely the rising star among the flock of the Lions. 

Currently, the Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Germany line player is ranked sixth in the Champions League top scorer list, with 78 goals. 

At the age of 20, Kohlbacher was the youngest player of Germany’s EHF EURO 2016-winning squad. Now, he hopes the Match of the Week on Saturday in Nantes will see his club side make it to the Champions League Quarter-final. Löwen won the first duel 34:32. 

In this exclusive interview for ehfCL.com, Kohlbacher talks about the chances in Nantes, his career and the brilliant cooperation with playmaker Andy Schmid.

ehfCL.com: 11 goals against Nantes must have been a dream come true for you…

Jannik Kohlbacher: Indeed, it really worked well for me personally. From the team’s point of view, I had hoped for a clearer victory than by only two goals.

ehfCL.com: In the last four years, Löwen were always knocked out in the Last 16. How do you rate the chances to end this Champions League curse?

Jannik Kohlbacher: The chances are still alive. We need another fully concentrated performance on Saturday, then we can manage to proceed.

ehfCL.com: What will be the key to success?

Jannik Kohlbacher: We have to be wide awake from the very first minute, as a two-goal advantage is anything but a cushion you can rest upon. We want to win in Nantes, this is for sure.

ehfCL.com: What needs to be improved compared to the first leg?

Jannik Kohlbacher: We conceded too many goals, so we mainly need to strengthen our defence to have a chance in Nantes.

ehfCL.com: You arrived at Rhein-Neckar Löwen last summer – how is it possible that the cooperation with playmaker Andy Schmid is already on such a world-class level, as proven in the first leg against Nantes?

Jannik Kohlbacher: Andy is an outstanding playmaker, who coordinates perfectly with the line players. It is really impressive that our cooperation works well after such a short term.

ehfCL.com: What has been the main lesson since you started playing for Löwen?

Jannik Kohlbacher: To reconcile all those matches and appointments. 

ehfCL.com: Was having the chance to play the VELUX EHF Champions League one of the reasons for your transfer from Wetzlar to Mannheim?

Jannik Kohlbacher: I simply wanted to make the next step of my career and that includes playing on an international level constantly. 

ehfCL.com: Was it hard for you to switch from a World Championship on home ground to the daily business at your club?

Jannik Kohlbacher: It was a short time to recover, but this World Championship on home ground was such an incredible experience, which boosted me with so much extra motivation to give everything for my club in the remaining months. 


TEXT: Björn Pazen / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM