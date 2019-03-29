NEWS: Less than 10 months ahead of Men’s EHF EURO 2020, co-host Austria have named a new head coach. Ales Pajovic will take over the team with immediate effect

Ales Pajovic becomes new Austria head coach

The Austrian Handball Federation has named a successor for long-time head coach Patrekur Johannesson, whose contract was terminated at the beginning of March.

It was announced on Thursday, that three-time EHF Champions League winner and former Slovenian international (181 matches), Ales Pajovic, takes over and will already lead the team at the upcoming EHF EURO Cup at which Austria face EHF EURO 2018 champions, Spain, on 11 and 14 April.

The change at the national team’s helm comes less than 10 months out of Men’s EHF EURO 2020 which Austria co-hosts together with Sweden and Norway from 9 to 26 January next year. Patrekur Johannesson had been coaching Austria for almost eight years.

40-year-old Pajovic currently coaches Graz in the Austrian national league. Among other clubs, the Slovenian played for RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko, BM Ciudad Real, THW Kiel and SC Magdeburg in his illustrious career. With Spanish side Ciudad Real he won the EHF Champions League in 2006, 2008 and 2009.

“I’m a young and motivated coach, and this opportunity motivates me even more. The national team is something special. I played at several major events myself. If you receive such an offer, you cannot say ‘no’,” said Pajovic.

Photo: Eva Manhart / ÖHB

