2018-19 Men's Champions League

29.03.2019, 10:30

Flensburg's jubilee match: the next step towards Cologne?



LAST 16 PREVIEW: After winning the first leg in Brest, Flensburg are the favourites on home ground in the second VELUX EHF Champions League Last 16 clash against Meshkov

Flensburg’s jubilee match: the next step towards Cologne? SG Flensburg-Handewitt are eager to book a VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter-final ticket for the 12th time in the club’s history. On Sunday, the German side will celebrate their 200 th EHF Champions League match as they carry a two-goal win into the second-leg Last 16 match against HC Meshkov Brest. LAST 16, SECOND LEG

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs HC Meshkov Brest (BLR)

Sunday 31 March, 19:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

First-leg result: 30:28 The aggregate winner of this duel will face the winner of the Telekom Veszprém vs Sporting CP Last 16 pairing

It is the 200 th Champions League match in the history of SG Flensburg-Handewitt. The balance so far stands at 120 victories, 17 draws and 62 defeats. The 2014 Champions League winners rank fifth on the all-time club standings in the premier competition

Flensburg won the away match in Brest 30:28 but, after an intermediate result of 30:22, Meshkov reduced the gap in the final stages thanks to six straight goals

Flensburg have won all five duels against Meshkov Brest so far, including both Last 16 matches in the 2016/17 season

Overall, it is the eighth Last 16 match for Meshkov Brest – but the Belarusian side have never won a game in this stage. The current record stands at six defeats and one draw

In their previous 13 appearances in the Champions League before this season, Flensburg made it to the quarter-finals 11 times – a percentage of almost 85 per cent

A great series came to an end on Thursday night: After winning 32 straight Bundesliga matches in one year, including all 24 matches in the current season, Flensburg were defeated for the first time since 22 March 2018. They lost 23:24 at SC Magdeburg

TEXT: Björn Pazen / cg



