29.03.2019, 11:20
Szeged look set to resist Plock’s challenge
«Go back »Print Version


LAST 16 PREVIEW: Plock hope to produce another shock in the second leg of a double header, but Szeged appear poised to secure their third VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter-final berth in five years

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Men's CL
»Last 16
»Match Results
»MOL-Pick Szeged
»Orlen Wisla Plock
»
 

Szeged look set to resist Plock’s challenge

MOL-Pick Szeged’s Varosi Sportcsarnok has become a fortress in the past year, as the Hungarian side are on a nine-game unbeaten streak on their home court. Orlen Wisla Plock’s mission seems tougher than ever, as the Polish side must bounce back after the 22:20 loss in the first leg.

Plock already shocked Bjerringbro-Silkeborg in the Group C+D play-offs, limiting the Danish side to only five goals in the second half of their home game. But repeating that defensive masterpiece appears nearly impossible against a powerhouse like Szeged.

LAST 16, SECOND LEG
MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) vs SPR Wisla Plock (POL)
Sunday 31 March, 18:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com
First-leg result: 22:20

  • After a game with seven lead changes and two flawless runs from Szeged, the Hungarian side won the first leg 22:20

  • Plock have never reached the quarter-finals of the VELUX EHF Champions League

  • Szeged have been unbeaten this season at home, winning five games and drawing two. They are on a nine-game unbeaten streak on their home court in Europe’s premium competition

  • Plock’s only win in five games against Szeged came in Hungary in December 2017, with a result of 25:24

  • A success would see the Hungarian champions progress to the quarter-final phase for the third time in five years. They have never qualified for the VELUX EHF FINAL4


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / cg
 
