LAST 16 PREVIEW: Plock hope to produce another shock in the second leg of a double header, but Szeged appear poised to secure their third VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter-final berth in five years

Szeged look set to resist Plock’s challenge

MOL-Pick Szeged’s Varosi Sportcsarnok has become a fortress in the past year, as the Hungarian side are on a nine-game unbeaten streak on their home court. Orlen Wisla Plock’s mission seems tougher than ever, as the Polish side must bounce back after the 22:20 loss in the first leg.

Plock already shocked Bjerringbro-Silkeborg in the Group C+D play-offs, limiting the Danish side to only five goals in the second half of their home game. But repeating that defensive masterpiece appears nearly impossible against a powerhouse like Szeged.

LAST 16, SECOND LEG

MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) vs SPR Wisla Plock (POL)

Sunday 31 March, 18:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

First-leg result: 22:20

After a game with seven lead changes and two flawless runs from Szeged, the Hungarian side won the first leg 22:20

Plock have never reached the quarter-finals of the VELUX EHF Champions League

Szeged have been unbeaten this season at home, winning five games and drawing two. They are on a nine-game unbeaten streak on their home court in Europe’s premium competition

Plock’s only win in five games against Szeged came in Hungary in December 2017, with a result of 25:24

A success would see the Hungarian champions progress to the quarter-final phase for the third time in five years. They have never qualified for the VELUX EHF FINAL4

