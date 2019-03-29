NEWS: With the group phase ending this weekend, there is only one question mark left when it comes to the six teams competing in the Men’s EHF Cup Quarter-finals

Which team completes the quarter-final line-up?

Seven weeks ago, 16 teams started the Men’s EHF Cup Group Phase with the hopes of making it to the quarter-finals.

With the last matches in the four groups to be played this weekend, most teams know if they will be featured in one of the two pots at the draw for the quarter-finals on Tuesday (2 April) in Vienna.

For detailed information about this weekend's matches, read the previews of Group A, Group B, Group C and Group D on europeancup.eurohandball.com.

Hosts Kiel have been seeded through to the finals

THW Kiel have won their Group D, and as the hosts, they have been seeded through to the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals on 17/18 May.

As Kiel are skipping this phase, the quarter-finals will consist of three pairings: the three winners from Groups A/B/C will take on the three best runners-up from the four groups over two legs.

The four teams finishing second in their respective groups will be ranked based on (1) overall points, (2) goal difference, and (3) goals scored, with only the team finishing last in this ranking to miss out in the quarter-finals.

Three teams vying for last quarter-final spot

Going into the last weekend of the group phase, only one quarter-final spot is still open, and three teams have a chance to grab it: GOG (Group D) are in the best position but HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta and TTH Holstebro (both Group C) are left with a slim chance to grab it.

The long-distance duel between two Danish sides - GOG and Holstebro - makes the decision even more spicy.

The five teams already secured of a quarter-final berth are Füchse Berlin, Saint-Raphaël Var Handball, TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, Grundos Tatabánya KC and FC Porto Sofarma.

Only Porto already guaranteed in Pot 1 at draw

From this quintet, only Porto have been confirmed as group winners so the Portuguese side will be put in Pot 1 for the quarter-final draw. The other four teams will only find out this weekend whether they advance as group winners or as runners-up - so whether they will be in Pot 1 or in Pot 2.

The draw will take place the EHF Office in Vienna on Tuesday at 11 hrs.

