2018-19 Men's Champions League

29.03.2019, 16:10

Veszprém ready to stop Sporting's dreams



LAST 16 PREVIEW: The Hungarian side have a two-goal advantage going into the return leg as Sporting aim to extend their record-setting season

Veszprém ready to stop Sporting’s dreams Telekom Veszprém HC did not start the VELUX EHF Champions League season in their expected form, but after coach David Davis took over the team has had a series of eight consecutive wins, including the one over group winners Barça Lassa, at home in the Veszprém Arena.



So the task for Sporting CP on Saturday to make up for last week’s 30:28 home defeat won’t be easy. The Portuguese side controlled their first-leg rendezvous until the last seven minutes when Veszprém’s defence started to work better.



Sporting wrote Portuguese handball history by beating Dimamo Bucuresti in the play-offs and entering the Last 16. No doubt that they will need their great offensive skills in order to continue their historic season in Europe. LAST 16, SECOND LEG



Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Sporting CP (POR)

Saturday 30 March, 17:30 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com Veszprém won the first leg 30:28 but had not been in the lead until the 53rd minute

no Portuguese club has ever reached the quarter-finals

Veszprém have been unbeaten in their last 10 home games across all competitions

both teams had never met before last week’s match

last season, Veszprém were eliminated in the Last 16 by Skjern

TEXT: Béla Müller / ew



