QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Finnish club Dicken hope to continue their maiden season in Europe by booking a semi-final ticket in the Men's Challenge Cup.

Thriller awaits in Helsinki

Dicken have had tremendous success in their maiden season in European Cup handball so far.

The current number two side in Finland have made it to the Men's Challenge Cup Quarter-final, and there is no reason to expect the European debutants to stop their successful journey there.

On Saturday afternoon, in the Pirkkola in Helsinki, Dicken will be bidding to overturn a one-goal deficit in their quarter-final return leg against AM Madeira Andebol SAD from Portugal.

Madeira were leading 15:9 at half time in the first leg at home, but as the second half progressed, Dicken almost managed to catch up and only trailed by one goal at the final buzzer (28:27).

This obviously leaves Dicken with a good opportunity to continue their European adventure, especially if left back Max Granlund can repeat his excellent nine-goal shooting performance from the first leg.

The match, which is set for 14.30 local time, 15.30 CET, is scheduled to be broadcast live on ehftv.com.

St. Petersburg need to finish the job

While things are still close in the tie between Dicken and Madeira, HC Neva SPb are extremely close to reaching the semi-final and are seven goals up before their home game against HC Vise BM.

The St. Petersburg based team left no doubt in the first match in Belgium, which they won 33:26 after leading by seven goals for most of the second half.

This clear lead obviously makes the Russian side favourites in the home match on Sunday afternoon.

The match in St. Petersburg starts at 15.00 local time, 14.00 CET and is scheduled for live broadcast on ehftv.com.



CSM defending six-goal lead

CSM Bucuresti could have been in an even better position than they are before visiting RK Borac m:tel for the second leg in Banja Luka on Saturday night.

CSM hold a six-goal lead, 25:19, before their trip to the Bosnian city, but they led by nine goals until the closing stages of their home match last Saturday.

However, Borac scored the last three goals of the match, and this will obviously have lifted their hopes of overturning the first leg result.

Are four goals enough for Dynamo?

Only four goals up, Dynamo-Victor may be facing a tough challenge when visiting the Greek capital for their second meeting with A.E.K. Athens HC.

On their home court in Stavropol, Dynamo-Victor won 25:21 last Saturday but were unable to completely shake off their opponents during the 60 minutes.

A.E.K were in the final last season – and they definitely still have the chance to repeat that achievement before Saturday afternoon's throw-off in Athens.

